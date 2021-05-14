1515

Analysis of Scandinavian ChemoTech AB published by Erik Penser Bank now available in English

ChemoTech

In accordance with the newsletter that was published the 5th of January 2021, Erik Penser Bank has now begun the implementation of a number of commissioned analyses, the first of which has been published and is available on ChemoTech's website in English:

https://www.chemotech.se/investor-relations/financial-analysis/

For further information please contact: Mohan Frick, CEO

+46 (0)10-218 93 00

info@chemotech.se

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank, Tel: +46 8 463 80 00E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
210514_Analysis Erik Penser Bank
Research Coverage Erik Penser Bank - ENG


