SynAct Pharma partners with Örebro University to study cardiovascular disease

SynAct Pharma AB ("SynAct") today announced the company is a partner in a research project at Örebro University to study the reduction of inflammation in vascular disease.

The study, named “Targeting the melanocortin system as a novel strategy to reduce inflammation during vascular disease,” will be led Senior Lecturer Liza Ljungberg, School of Medical Sciences at Örebro University. The study is funded by a research grant of SEK 4 million from The Knowledge Foundation, which funds research and competence development at Swedish universities. The study is planned to start on July 1, 2021. Lund, Sweden-based Redoxis is the third partner in the project.

“For SynAct Pharma this project is important as it will provide an opportunity to unravel whether melanocortin receptor agonists produced by the company has the potential to be used as treatment for cardiovascular disease,” said Thomas Jonassen, CSO, SynAct Pharma. “Such findings may lead to opportunities to expand into a new market. The project will also shed further light on the mode of action of our agonists and unravel underlying molecular mechanisms that explains their pro-resolving properties, which will be important in the development of new drug candidates.”

In the project, Synact Pharma will contribute with unique melanocortin receptor agonists that will be tested for their ability to reduce inflammatory responses in vascular cells and tissues, as well as in animal model of atherosclerosis. The company will also provide expertise in pharmacology as well as the biology of the melanocortin-system, and will contribute with scientific input on experimental design, interpretation of results and writing of scientific papers.

