Report from Annual General Meeting of Knowit Aktiebolag (publ)

Knowit Aktiebolag (publ) has this day held its Annual General Meeting. Due to Covid-19, the General Meeting was conducted by advance postal vote, without physical attendance.

The General Meeting mainly resolved on the following. For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please refer to the full notice to attend the General Meeting and the full proposals that are available on the company’s webpage, www.knowit.eu.

Adoption of balance sheets and income statements

The General Meeting adopted the income statement, balance sheet, and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2020.

Dividend

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board’s proposal, on a dividend of SEK 7 per share with the record date on Friday, May 14, 2021. The dividend is expected to be paid out by Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Discharge from liability

The General Meeting discharged the current and prior Board members, and the CEO from liability towards the company for the administration in 2020.

Board members and auditors

The General Meeting resolved to re-elected Jon Risfelt, Gunilla Asker, Stefan Gardefjord, Camilla Monefeldt Kirstein, Kia Orback-Pettersson and Peder Ramel as Board members. It was resolved to re-elect Jon Risfelt as the Chair of the Board.

KPMG was re-elected as the auditor of the company.

The General Meeting resolved that fees paid to each Board member elected by general meeting and not employed by the company shall amount to SEK 260,000 and that the fee to the Chair of the Board shall amount to SEK 700,000. A member of the remuneration committee shall receive an additional fee of SEK 35,000, and the chair of the remuneration committee shall receive an additional fee of SEK 70,000. A member of the audit committee shall receive an additional fee of SEK 65,000, and the chair of the audit committee shall receive an additional fee of SEK 130,000. Fees paid to the auditors shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Approval of the Remuneration Report

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board's Remuneration Report on remuneration in accordance with Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Issue authorization

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board’s proposal, to authorize the Board to, on one or more occasions prior to the next annual general meeting, approve an increase in share capital with a maximum of SEK 800,000 through one or more issues of a maximum of in total 800,000 shares. The authorization shall include a right for the Board to decide that the issuing of shares shall be carried out with a waiver of the shareholders' preferential rights and/or with conditions for non-cash issue and/or offset or otherwise with other conditions.

Alteration of the articles of association

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board’s proposal, to alter the articles of association by i.a. removing the possibility of electing deputy Board members, removing information regarding record date as an adaption to amended legislation, and by inserting a new item regarding attendance of third parties at general meetings, collection of power of attorneys and postal voting.Minutes from the General Meeting will be published on the company’s website, www.knowit.eu, within two weeks.

This press release was made public, through the care of the persons below, at 2.00 PM CEST on May 11, 2021.

Marie Björklund, CFO, +46 70 1449802 or marie.bjorklund@knowit.se

Christina Johansson, CCO, +46 (0)70 542 17 34 or christina.johansson@knowit.se

