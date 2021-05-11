FluoGuide intends to carry out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 75 million

Copenhagen, Denmark, 17:31 CEST, 11 May 2021 – FluoGuide A/S (publ), a developer of surgical precision solutions within oncology (“FluoGuide” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FLUO) hereby announces its intention to carry out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 75 million to Swedish and international institutional investors (the “Directed Share Issue”). The Company has retained Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB and ABG Sundal Collier to act as Joint Bookrunners (the “Joint Bookrunners”) in connection with the directed share issue. Sedermera Fondkommission has been retained to act as Co-Manager in connection with the directed share issue.

The subscription price and the total number of new shares in the Directed Share Issue will be determined by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (the “Bookbuilding”). The Company believes that using the flexibility provided by the Directed Share Issue is the most appropriate alternative for the Company at this time, allowing it to raise capital in a timely and cost-effective manner and to diversify the shareholder base. By establishing the subscription price in the Directed Share Issue through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, it is the assessment of the board of directors that the subscription price will accurately reflect current market conditions and demand.

The Bookbuilding will start immediately following this announcement. Pricing and allocation of the new shares in the Directed Share Issue is expected to take place before beginning of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm at 09:00 CEST on 12 May 2021. The exact timing of closing of the Bookbuilding, pricing and allocation is at the discretion of the Company and the Joint Bookrunners. The Company will announce the outcome of the Directed Share Issue immediately after closing of the Bookbuilding in a subsequent press release.

The net proceeds of the Directed Share Issue are intended to be used for: i) one phase II study with the lead product FG001 in new prevalent indications in 2021, ii) preparation of a phase III study in 2022 iii) preclinical studies on FG002, and iv) general corporate and financial dispositions.

Consummation of the Directed Share Issue is, among other things, subject to a resolution by the board of directors of FluoGuide to issue new shares, pursuant to the authorization given by annual general meeting on 9 February 2021, following closing of the Bookbuilding.

In connection with the Directed Share Issue, the Company and members of the board of directors and management of FluoGuide, has agreed pursuant to a lock-up undertaking, subject to customary exceptions, not to issue or sell additional shares for a period of 90 days following settlement of the Directed Share Issue.







This disclosure contains information that Fluoguide is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 11-05-2021 17:36 CET.

For more information contact:

FluoGuide A/S

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

+45 24 25 62 66

ma@fluoguide.com

Henrik Moltke, CFO

+45 22 44 54 04

hm@fluoguide.com

Certified adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

+46 70 755 95 51

ca@skmg.se

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

FluoGuide intends to carry out a directed share issue 2021-05-11 final





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



