JAYS are releasing wireless headphones, more colorful than ever!

Swedish audio product developer JAYS is proudly launching x-Seven Wireless, boasting with more color than the JAYS-assortment has offered historically. The newest member of the JAYS-family is a bold and fashionable statement, made to last the listener all day, every day.

Northbaze Group AB

x-Seven Wireless

The colorful wireless headphones come fully equipped with smart features to allow for an optimal listening experience. Swedish designer Jonas Eriksson and Fredrik Sjölander, product development director at JAYS decided on a new take while maintaining the brands signature, minimalistic look and their combined venture landed in this color splash.

X is for flexibleThe x-Seven Wireless has a lightweight, foldable headband and rotating ear cups to make them easy to bring anywhere without taking up a lot of space or feeling bulky.Memory foam padded ear cushions that adapts to the listeners ear have been added to this colorful beauty in order to make the user experience seamless.

”The 24 hours of battery and lightweight, foldable construction are both key features to enhance and simplify the everyday life and listening experience for our customers.”- Fredrik Sjölander, Product Development director at Northbaze Group AB

What’s new

The predecessor of x-Seven Wireless was called x-Five Wireless and launched in 2019. It won several tests and ended up selling better than any other product that the brand has released so far. The 2021 upgrade with Bluetooth 5.0 has more color, faster charging due to the USB-C and increased battery time, boosting a full 24-hour battery. 

”The decision to enrich the JAYS-collection with more color in 2021 derived from a shifted market need. We decided to combine the high quality sound and clean design, signature to the JAYS-brand and deliver a more exciting product to our users.” - Jonas Eriksson, Lance Designbyrå

The x-Seven Wireless is the second product that JAYS is launching in 2021. It’s replacing the x-Five Wireless and will enhance the JAYS-assortment in brand new colors. It will be available for purchase today in the colors green, yellow and black.

x-Seven Wireless MSRP 799SEK / $79.90 / €79.90 / £69.90

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Andersson, CEO
+46 761 99 35 55
henrik.andersson@northbazegroup.com


