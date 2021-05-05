SynAct Pharma: Interim report January-March 2021

Summary of interim report
2021-01-01 – 2021-03-31 (first quarter)
- Consolidated net sales amounted to 0 (0) TSEK.
- The Group's profit before tax amounted to -14,070 ( -3,822) TSEK.
- The Group's earnings per share amounted to -0.46 (-0.14).
- The average number of shares for the period was 25,366,295.
"SynAct Pharma AB" means the parent company SynAct Pharma AB with corporate registration number 559058-4826. The "Company" or "SynAct" means the Group, i.e. SynAct Pharma AB and its wholly owned subsidiary SynAct Pharma ApS.
definitions
- Earnings per share: Profit for the period divided by the average number of shares outstanding in the period.
- Equity/assets ratio: Equity divided by total capital.
Significant events in Q1 2021
- On January 11, board member and CSO Thomas Jonassen and CEO Jeppe Øvlesen carried out a restructuring in which the respective holdings of shares in SynAct have transferred to the newly formed company BioInvest ApS.
- On January 26, SynAct Thomas Boesen was appointed Chief Operating Officer
- On February 4, it was announced that SynAct is preparing to move to Nasdaq Stockholm
- On February 5, it was announced that SynAct had completed a directed share issue of SEK 80 million
- On February 11, James Knight was appointed Chief Business Officer
- On March 18, it was announced that SynAct has started dosing in Part 2 of the Phase II clinical trial with AP1189 in Covid-19 infected patients
Significant events after the end of the period
- On April 13, it was announced that SynAct is strengthening its IP portfolio and receiving "Intention to Grant" from the European Patent Office for a central patent covering AP1189
- On April 19, It was announced that SynAct shareholders are proposing Marina Bozilenko as a new board member
- On April 30, It was announced that SynAct is attending Kempen's Virtual Life Sciences Conference
- On May 4, it was announced that SynAct is expanding the BEGIN study with AP1189 in patients with rheumatoid arthritis
- On May 4, it was announced that SynAct's Board of Directors and management will extend its lock-up period
The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact persons below, for publication on May 5, 2021.
For further information about SynAct Pharma AB, please contact:
Jeppe Øvlesen Thomas Jonassen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB CSO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: +45 28 44 75 67 Phone: +45 40 15 66 69
Mail: joo@synactpharma.com Mail: tj@synactpharma.com
