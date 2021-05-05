SynAct Pharma: Interim report January-March 2021

“The first three months have indeed given a strong and convincing start of the new year to SynAct Pharma, when we continued to make significant progress on our projects and put the company in a unique position to be a leader in resolution therapy, a new method for treating inflammation and autoimmune diseases,” said Jeppe Øvlesen, CEO

Summary of interim report

2021-01-01 – 2021-03-31 (first quarter)

Consolidated net sales amounted to 0 (0) TSEK.

The Group's profit before tax amounted to -14,070 ( -3,822) TSEK.

The Group's earnings per share amounted to -0.46 (-0.14).

The average number of shares for the period was 25,366,295.

"SynAct Pharma AB" means the parent company SynAct Pharma AB with corporate registration number 559058-4826. The "Company" or "SynAct" means the Group, i.e. SynAct Pharma AB and its wholly owned subsidiary SynAct Pharma ApS.

definitions

Earnings per share: Profit for the period divided by the average number of shares outstanding in the period.

Equity/assets ratio: Equity divided by total capital.

Significant events in Q1 2021

On January 11, board member and CSO Thomas Jonassen and CEO Jeppe Øvlesen carried out a restructuring in which the respective holdings of shares in SynAct have transferred to the newly formed company BioInvest ApS.

On January 26, SynAct Thomas Boesen was appointed Chief Operating Officer

On February 4, it was announced that SynAct is preparing to move to Nasdaq Stockholm

On February 5, it was announced that SynAct had completed a directed share issue of SEK 80 million

On February 11, James Knight was appointed Chief Business Officer

On March 18, it was announced that SynAct has started dosing in Part 2 of the Phase II clinical trial with AP1189 in Covid-19 infected patients

Significant events after the end of the period

On April 13, it was announced that SynAct is strengthening its IP portfolio and receiving "Intention to Grant" from the European Patent Office for a central patent covering AP1189

On April 19, It was announced that SynAct shareholders are proposing Marina Bozilenko as a new board member

On April 30, It was announced that SynAct is attending Kempen's Virtual Life Sciences Conference

On May 4, it was announced that SynAct is expanding the BEGIN study with AP1189 in patients with rheumatoid arthritis

On May 4, it was announced that SynAct's Board of Directors and management will extend its lock-up period

The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact persons below, for publication on May 5, 2021.

For further information about SynAct Pharma AB, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen Thomas Jonassen

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB CSO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: +45 28 44 75 67 Phone: +45 40 15 66 69

Mail: joo@synactpharma.com Mail: tj@synactpharma.com

