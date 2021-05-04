1515

OMXSPI

+0,62%

S&P 500

+0,27%

FTSE 100

0,00%

DAX 30

+0,66%

NIKKEI

-0,83%

USD

+0,30%

EURO

+0,08%

GULD

-0,38%

Catena Media acquires US online sports affiliation company Lineups.com

Catena Media

Catena Media plc, an industry leader in online lead generation, has acquired 100 percent of the shares in Lineups.com, strengthening Catena Media’s leading position in the growing US betting market. Lineups.com is an online sports affiliation company specialising in analytics, betting predictions and tools. The total purchase price amounts to USD 39.6 million, payable in cash in three instalments during a two-year period. An additional contingent cash payment of USD 0.5 million is payable if certain requirements are fulfilled within three years of the transaction date.

Lineups.com supports bettors by providing confirmed and projected starting lineups and rosters for the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, US sports leagues and for fantasy sports. The website considers all kinds of available player and team information, including injuries, news, performance and trends. Lineups.com has a strong market position in most of the regulated US states, including the recently launched states of Michigan and Virginia.

Lineups.com recorded sales of approximately USD 7.5 million in the last 12 months to 30 April 2021. Calculated for the first quarter of 2021, the company’s sales corresponded to roughly 10 percent of Catena Media’s total revenue. As Lineups.com is a sports-focused affiliation product, its sales can be expected to fluctuate significantly with the US sports betting calendar.

The purchase price represents a total cash payment of USD 39.6 million, to be payable in three instalments: USD 25 million on closing, USD 9.6 million on the first anniversary and USD 5 million on the second anniversary of the closing date. In addition, a contingent cash payment of USD 0.5 million will be due if the state of New York allows sports betting within three years of the closing date and certain revenue thresholds are met. No material conditions exist in respect of the transaction’s closure. The acquisition will have a direct positive effect on Catena Media’s EBITDA as of the consolidation date on 4 May 2021.

Michael Daly, CEO Catena Media, commented: “The acquisition of Lineups.com strengthens Catena Media’s leading position in the growing US betting market with a complementary product that fits perfectly into our existing US portfolio. It gives us a second, even stronger, national sports betting affiliation site, alongside thelines.com. This will allow us to capture more market share across North America, as well as to take advantage of shared tools across multiple Catena Media sites. Sam Shefrin, the seller and founder of Lineups.com, will bring his industry and technology focus to the Catena Media team and will work with us for the near future as an exclusive consultant to the business.”

For further information, please contact:  

Michael Daly, CEO
Phone: +1 702 300 6720, E-mail: michael.daly@catenamedia.com

Peter Messner, Group CFO
Phone: +46 768 95 26 93, E-mail: peter.messner@catenamedia.com

Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@catenamedia.com

This information is information that Catena Media plc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 4 May 2021 at 06:45 CEST.

About Catena Media

Catena Media has a leading position within online lead generation. The company has about 400 employees in the US, Australia, Japan, Serbia, the UK, Sweden, Italy and Malta (HQ). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.catenamedia.com.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Catena Media acquires US online sports affiliation company Lineups.com

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Catena Media
Innehåll från QlikAnnons

Så kan du använda ”the power of many” med aktiv intelligens

När du hör orden ”innovatör” och ”transformation” är kanske individer som Elon Musk och Steve Jobs de första du tänker på. Men, under de senaste åren har studier visat att den största potentialen för detta går att hitta i det man kallar ”the power of many” eller kollektiv intelligens.

Kollektiv intelligens innebär förmågan att nyttja kraften i en grupp för att kunna lösa problem eller uppnå mål som en enda individ inte kan klara av på egen hand. Det här konceptet är inte nytt. Men i eran av intelligens, där individers kunskap och erfarenheter förstärks av datainsikter, blir det kollektiva arbetet – i grupp och med maskiner – ett av de mest kraftfulla verktygen för att driva innovation och tillväxt. Dataanalysföretaget Qlik går här igenom hur ditt företag kan hjälpa era användare att nyttja kraften i ”the power of many”. 

Kollektiv intelligens driver informerade beslut

Oavsett hur stort eller litet ett affärsproblem är så behöver vi data och analytics för att kunna förstå utmaningen, beräkna riskerna, hitta lösningar, ha diskussioner och hämta input från olika stakeholders. Allt detta innan vi till slut kan fatta ett informerat beslut. Att fatta beslut som grupp, skapa konsensus, hämta idéer från olika källor och motivera människor genom ägarskap för att driva beslut är alla komponenter i den kollektiva intelligensen.

Dessa behov spelade en stor roll i framtagningen av Qliks nya, snart färdiga, samarbetsfunktion Collaborative Notes. Funktionen är skapad för att möjliggöra multi-user-samverkan över flera olika dashboards med flera olika data sets. Målet är att kunna fylla i nuvarande luckor inom Business Intelligence och analytics-lösningar som vanligtvis resulterar i fragmenterade bitar av kunskap bland olika personer, i olika roller i organisationen. 

Bättre beslut skapas av flera ”aha-upplevelelser”

Under de senaste åren har vi kunnat se ett ökat användande av machine learning och AI-assisterade insikter. Detta har hjälpt användare att hitta avvikande värden, klassificera data, identifiera trender och förstå samband. Men de här gömda mönstren kan bara förvandlas till en insikt när de triggar en ”aha-upplevelse” hos en användare. Den mänskliga faktorn är alltså vital när information förvandlas till insikt. Men, det är fortfarande en utmaning för organisationer att fånga in och samla ihop dessa ”aha-upplevelser”. Därför är samarbete och kollektiv intelligens en av de viktiga acceleratorerna inom aktiv intelligens. Personer som arbetar med kunskap måste bli uppmuntrade att dela och förklara sina perspektiv för att deras kunskap och insikter ska kunna informera och leda till rätt beslut och handling. 

Använd den verkliga potentialen i intelligens

Qlik menar att vi behöver gå ifrån tanken att intelligens är likställt med en enda individs förmåga. Kollektiv intelligens visar oss att den verkliga kraften uppstår när vi för samman olika typer av kunskap, erfarenheter, insikter och grupper av människor. Där hoppas företaget att den nya funktionen Collaborative Notes ska bidra till att frigöra den kraften i alla typer av organisationer. 

QlikWorld Online är branschens största, globala online data- och analytics-event. Det bästa av allt är att det är helt kostnadsfritt och du behöver inte ens lämna ditt hem. Säkra din plats på webbinariet här. 

Mer från Qlik

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Qlik och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?