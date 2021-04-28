OMXSPI

Bambuser AB Publishes Interim Report for Q1 2021

Bambuser

Bambuser experienced its best quarter since inception, with robust global demand lifting sales +844 percent. During the quarter, Bambuser strengthened enterprise partnerships and converted many short-term pilot and proof of concept agreements to long-term contractual relationships. As a result, the Company saw a significant increase in monthly recurring revenue (MRR), which grew 63 percent compared to Q4 2020 and 550 percent versus the first quarter of 2020. The interim report has now been published and can be found at bambuser.com/ir.

During Q1 2021, Bambuser enhanced its product offering, adding the One-to-Many Starter and One-to-Many Lite solutions. Bambuser expanded its market presence, opening an office in Tokyo to seize opportunities throughout the APAC region. Business development efforts also accelerated in Latin America, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and the U.S.

First quarter of 2021 (January — March 2021)

  • Total contract value (TCV) of new agreements: 29.8 MSEK
  • Total income: 21.3 MSEK (2.7), +682% YoY
  • Net sales: 16.7 MSEK (1.8), +844% YoY
  • Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR): 3.9 MSEK (0.6), +550% YoY
  • Net income: -55.5 MSEK (-7.2)
  • EBIT: -55.6 MSEK (-7.2)
  • Earnings per share of -0.28 SEK (-0.07)
  • Cash at end of period: 744.2 MSEK (7.5)

For environmental and cost reasons, Bambuser AB has decided not to print the report. A printout may be distributed to shareholders upon request.

###

This disclosure contains information that Bambuser is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on April 28, 2021, 08:00 CEST.
 

Contact information
Sherry Smith, Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Bambuser AB
Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

