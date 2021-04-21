Scandion Oncology engages former ASCO executive as clinical advisor

Scandion Oncology is pleased to announce that we have appointed Dr. Richard L. Schilsky, a seasoned and highly profiled international leader as a member of our clinical advisory board (CAB). Dr. Schilsky is the former CMO and Executive Vice President of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and a long-time faculty member of the University of Chicago.

Dr. Schilsky brings significant experience in medical oncology and will work with our medical team and the other members of the CAB to develop Scandion Oncology´s clinical research in our quest for resistance modulating cancer drugs. His knowledge and experience will help Scandion Oncology to position and develop the company´s lead compound SCO-101 for the benefit of people with life-threatening treatment resistant cancer.

Dr. Schilsky has extensive experience working with both the NCI and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) having served as a member and chair of the NCI Board of Scientific Advisors, as a member of the NCI Clinical and Translational Research Committee, and as a member and chair of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee of the FDA.

Peter Michael Vestlev, VP and CMO Scandion Oncology: ”I am very proud that we have managed to attract Dr. Richard Schilsky to our clinical advisory board. As a world-renowned leader in clinical oncology, he brings an overview and experience of what it takes to bring new cancer medicines into realization. At our initial meeting we already had a very fruitful discussion regarding the treatment of colorectal- and pancreatic cancer and the Scandion Oncology protocols addressing these problems. We are looking forward to the collaboration with Dr. Schilsky.”

Dr. Richard L. Schilsky: “Scandion Oncology is pursuing a major unmet need in cancer treatment, that is prevention or reversal of anticancer drug resistance. The mission of the company is clear and important! The company has a strong scientific foundation and leaders with decades of experience in the successful development of new cancer drugs. I am very pleased to help however I can, to advance the development of their product portfolio.”

Dr. Schilsky has an impressive experience in oncology

Dr. Schilsky is Professor Emeritus at the University of Chicago having recently retired from his position as Executive Vice President and CMO of ASCO. Dr. Schilsky is also a past President of ASCO, having served in the role during 2008-2009, and former Board member of Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation. Before joining ASCO in 2013, Dr. Schilsky spent the majority of his career at the University of Chicago where he joined the faculty in 1984. Over the next nearly 30 years, Dr. Schilsky served in many leadership roles including as Director of the University of Chicago Cancer Research Center, Associate Dean for Clinical Research in the Biological Sciences Division and as the Chief of Hematology/Oncology in the Department of Medicine. He is a highly respected leader in the field of clinical oncology and specializes in new drug development and treatment of gastrointestinal cancers.

Presently, he serves as a member of the board of directors of Friends of Cancer Research, of the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA and of the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC). Dr. Schilsky has served on the editorial boards of many cancer journals, including the Journal of Clinical Oncology. He presently serves on the editorial board of the New England Journal of Medicine. Dr. Schilsky is the author of more than 400 original research articles, reviews and commentaries.

