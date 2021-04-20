OssDsign publishes prospectus in connection with a fully guaranteed rights issue

The board of directors of OssDsign AB (publ) (”OssDsign” or the ”Company”) has prepared a prospectus in connection with the rights issue of approximately SEK 240 million announced through a press release on 2 March 2021 (the “Rights Issue”). The prospectus has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company’s website.

The prospectus regarding the Rights Issue has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is now available on the Company’s website (https://www.ossdsign.com/), and on ABG Sundal Collier’s website (www.abgsc.com). The prospectus will also be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s website (www.fi.se).

Company presentations via webcast in connection with the Rights Issue

In connection with the subscription period of the Rights Issue, which runs from 21 April 2021 to 7 May 2021, the Company’s CEO Morten Henneveld will present the Company, the reasons for the rights issue and further information on the Company’s strategy and future plans. The presentations will be held via webcast, hosted by ABG Sundal Collier. For further information on the presentations and how to register, please see below.



Date: 21 April 2021

Time: 17:30 – 18:30 CET

Link to join webcast: https://abgsc.webex.com/abgsc/onstage/g.php?MTID=ecac3600825d2845b68b250d266f0a081

Event number (access code): 183 748 6593

Event password: RNuwNMjc733









Date: 5 May 2021

Time: 12:00 – 13:00 CET

Link to join webcast: https://abgsc.webex.com/abgsc/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee06e75653939aa53b81d9b25429478e8

Event number (access code): 183 803 5632

Event password: rDJtyJvG223









Advisors

ABG Sundal Collier is the sole global coordinator and bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is legal advisor to the Company.



For further information, please contact:

Morten Henneveld, CEO, OssDsign AB

Tel: +46 73 382 43 90, email: morten.henneveld@ossdsign.com





Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank AB is the company’s Certified Adviser. Contact information: Erik Penser Bank AB, Box 7405, 103 91 Stockholm, Sweden, phone: +46 (0)8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se.



About OssDsign

OssDsign’s vision is to provide regenerative solutions to all patients with cranial or spinal bone defects, so they can be restored and healed as naturally as possible. Driven by a commitment to give patients back the lives they deserve, OssDsign collaborate with surgeons to engineer better healing by integrating biomaterials with clinical design. OssDsign is headquartered in Sweden but supplies hospitals globally with implants for use in cranial reconstructions and other orthopaedic surgery applications.



Important information

