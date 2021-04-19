OMXSPI

0,00%

S&P 500

+0,36%

FTSE 100

0,00%

DAX 30

+1,34%

NIKKEI

+0,01%

USD

+0,11%

EURO

+0,02%

GULD

+0,12%

OssDsign AB (publ) publishes Q1 2021 Interim Report

Strong momentum, new strategy, and capital secured

OssDsign AB

The first quarter in figures 

  • Net sales amounted to TSEK 5,987 (7,726).
  • Loss after taxes amounted to TSEK 23,329 (18,312).
  • Earnings per share was SEK -1.1 (-1.0).
  • Cash flow from current operations was TSEK -23,334 (-22,366).

Important events during the first quarter 

  • New clinical data from 1,055 cranioplasty procedures with OssDsign Cranial PSI continue to show low complication rates.
  • OssDsign completes expansion into new corporate headquarters in Uppsala, Sweden.
  • OssDsign’s Board of Directors resolves on a fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 240 million in combination with an over-allotment option of approximately SEK 30 million.
  • Anders Svensson joins OssDsign as Chief Financial Officer.

Important events after the end of the first quarter 

  • Extraordinary General Meeting approves SEK 240 million rights issue and SEK 30 million over-allotment option.

The Q1 2021 results will also be presented at an investor webcast today April 19th at 10:00 CET. The webcast can be accessed via the following link https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/ossdsign/q1-2021/  or via the OssDsign website.  

For further information, please contact:
 Morten Henneveld, CEO, OssDsign AB
Tel: +46 73 382 43 90, email: morten.henneveld@ossdsign.com

Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank AB is the company’s Certified Adviser. Contact information: Erik Penser Bank AB, Box 7405, 103 91 Stockholm, Sweden, phone: +46 (0)8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se.

About OssDsign
OssDsign’s vision is to provide regenerative solutions to all patients with cranial or spinal bone defects, so they can be restored and healed as naturally as possible. Driven by a commitment to give patients back the lives they deserve, OssDsign collaborates with surgeons to engineer better healing by integrating biomaterials with clinical design. Headquartered in Sweden, OssDsign supplies hospitals worldwide with implants for use in cranial reconstructions and other orthopaedic surgery applications.

This information is information that OssDsign AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on April 19th, 2021.

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
OssDsign_Q1 Report 2021_ENG_210419

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

OssDsign AB
Innehåll från ContentorAnnons

Contentor hjälper e-handeln att komma ur coronakrisen som vinnare

Coronapandemin har gjort att e-handeln ökat avsevärt och att företag vill starta e–handel i andra länder för att följa med i utvecklingen. Men många kämpar också med kostnadsbesparingar vilket gör det svårt att satsa på en internationalisering. Contentor är en content- och översättningsbyrå som är expert inom internationell e-handel med innovativa lösningar som hjälper företag att lyckas med expandering och digitalisering.

I och med restriktioner har människor behövt stanna hemma för att minska spridningen av coronaviruset. Det har inneburit att fler undvikit fysiska butiker och istället handlat över nätet. Rabie Salem, vd på Contentor, menar att det är mer läge än någonsin för företag att satsa på e-handel och på så sätt ta stora kliv.

– Vi har lösningen för handlarna som behöver SEO–texter för e-handel eller översätta en hemsida; dels eftersom vi kan ersätta många av processerna som tidigare gjorts manuellt, men även för att kostnadseffektivt kunna understödja en fortsatt expansion trots färre resurser och tuffare kostnadsbesparingar, säger Rabie Salem.

Erbjöd en lansering på 10% av den ursprungliga kostnaden

Contentor grundades 2007 då e-handeln började utvecklas i större skala. Det har gjort dem till experter på e-handelsbolagens innehålls- och översättningsbehov i över 13 år. Företaget har en stor kunskap om effektiva flöden som gör att kunderna snabbt når en bredare publik. Med hjälp av Contentors expertis kunde en kund snabbt gå in i ett nytt land med få kostnader. 

– Under början av pandemin blev vi kontaktade av en kund som såg en bra möjlighet att expandera i Finland. Vid första anblick skulle det kosta 1,5 miljoner kronor. Vi på Contentor kunde erbjuda en taktisk aspekt som bestod av mänsklig översättning och maskinöversättning. På så sätt kunde vi erbjuda en lansering på 10 procent av den ursprungliga kostnaden, säger Rabie Salem och fortsätter:

– Det spelar ingen roll för oss hur många länder man vill expandera i. Vi har hjälpt kunder expandera till flera marknader parallellt och det tar lika lång tid som när man gör det i ett land. Det här har gett våra kunder en möjlighet att vinna marknadsandelar under krisen.

Innovativa lösningar

Contentor erbjuder skalbart innehållskapande och experthjälp för att bygga en optimerad innehållstrategi med SEO i åtanke. Deras innovativa lösning för e-handlare är Optimised Return On Content Investment.

– Contentor hjälper företag att optimera sin investering på content. I vår approach i dag jobbar vi mycket med prioriteringar där vi kollar på kundens budget och anpassar investeringen efter det. Genom att prioritera vilka texter man kan lansera med och sedan följa upp det får man ut bästa möjliga resultat, säger Rabie Salem. 

Just nu arbetar Contentor med att bygga in det här i deras system, så att man datadrivet kan följa hur texterna fungerar på en hemsida och se vilka åtgärder som måste göras för att nå bästa resultat. Tanken är tjänsten ska erbjudas under 2021. 

Vill du läsa mer om Contentor? Klicka här

FAKTA: CONTENTOR

Contentor är en content- och översättningsbyrå. Med e-handelns unika krav i åtanke som snabba leveranser, SEO-anpassning och automatisering hjälper Contentor tusentals kunder. Några av Contentors kunder är Partykungen, Footway, Sportamore, CDON, Orkla, Gents, KitchenTime och Nordiska Galleriet.

 

Mer från Contentor

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med Contentor och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Live

Se Di TV – Sveriges nya ekonomi-tv-kanal

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?