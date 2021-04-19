OssDsign AB (publ) publishes Q1 2021 Interim Report

The first quarter in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 5,987 (7,726).

Loss after taxes amounted to TSEK 23,329 (18,312).

Earnings per share was SEK -1.1 (-1.0).

Cash flow from current operations was TSEK -23,334 (-22,366).

Important events during the first quarter

New clinical data from 1,055 cranioplasty procedures with OssDsign Cranial PSI continue to show low complication rates.

OssDsign completes expansion into new corporate headquarters in Uppsala, Sweden.

OssDsign’s Board of Directors resolves on a fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 240 million in combination with an over-allotment option of approximately SEK 30 million.

Anders Svensson joins OssDsign as Chief Financial Officer.

Important events after the end of the first quarter

Extraordinary General Meeting approves SEK 240 million rights issue and SEK 30 million over-allotment option.

For further information, please contact:

Morten Henneveld, CEO, OssDsign AB

Tel: +46 73 382 43 90, email: morten.henneveld@ossdsign.com





Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank AB is the company’s Certified Adviser. Contact information: Erik Penser Bank AB, Box 7405, 103 91 Stockholm, Sweden, phone: +46 (0)8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se.



About OssDsign

OssDsign’s vision is to provide regenerative solutions to all patients with cranial or spinal bone defects, so they can be restored and healed as naturally as possible. Driven by a commitment to give patients back the lives they deserve, OssDsign collaborates with surgeons to engineer better healing by integrating biomaterials with clinical design. Headquartered in Sweden, OssDsign supplies hospitals worldwide with implants for use in cranial reconstructions and other orthopaedic surgery applications.

This information is information that OssDsign AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on April 19th, 2021.

