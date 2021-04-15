OMXSPI

Irisity and MOBOTIX enter into technology partnership

Irisity AB (publ) is developing an embedded version of IRIS to be integrated into the latest generation of MOBOTIX cameras resulting in a unique deep learning capable AI camera.

Irisity AB

Through the partnership, Irisity will integrate an embedded version of its cutting-edge IRIS algorithms on the high performance MOBOTIX 7 platform. This will enable advanced deep learning capabilities fully autonomously on MOBOTIX cameras without any need for server or cloud support. 

  • We produce and program extremely reliable, cyber-secure high-end solutions in IP video technology. The basis of each of our developments is explicitly - customer benefit, solution-oriented and permanent reliability. Therefore, we are excited about this partnership and are looking forward to the great combination of the performance and precision of IRIS and our powerful MOBOTIX 7 cameras, comments Thomas Lausten, MOBOTIX CEO.

In the partnership server-cloud based camera applications within several industry segments will also be market together.

  • MOBOTIX has a true global footprint with intelligent high quality video technology and strong ecosystems network, their open camera platform is perfect for our embedded solutions. We look forward to partner up with MOBOTIX within technology as well as joint marketing activities, comments Marcus Bäcklund, Irisity CEO.

MOBOTIX is a pioneering global company that is developing innovative video surveillance solutions based on the German way of engineering with precision and high quality. MOBOTIX 7 cameras are computers with lenses, working intelligently and with embedded AI capacities.

For further information:

Marcus Bäcklund, CEO

Phone: +46 771 41 11 00

E-mail: marcus.backlund@irisity.com

MOBOTIX AG                                                                                                                                                                     

Kaiserstraße, 67722 Langmeil                                                                                                                                 

Tel: +49 6302 9816-0                                                                                                                   

www.mobotix.com                                                                                                                                                         

Public Relations

Release

Irisity AB
