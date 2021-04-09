DDM has successfully issued EUR 150 million of fixed rate bonds with a five-year tenor

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) announces that its wholly owned indirect subsidiary DDM Debt AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) has successfully issued senior secured fixed rate bonds in an initial amount of EUR 150 million under a framework of up to EUR 300 million. The bonds will have a five-year tenor and carry a fixed rate coupon of 9.00 per cent per annum.

The proceeds from the new bond issue will mainly be employed towards refinancing the existing DDM2 02 EUR 33.5 million bonds, DDM2 03 EUR 100 million bonds and for investments and acquisitions. DDM currently holds approximately EUR 23 million of the outstanding EUR 100 million bonds.

ABG Sundal Collier and Jefferies acted as joint bookrunners, Roschier and White & Case acted as legal advisors in conjunction with the bond issue.

Fredrik Olsson, CFO of DDM, comments: “We are pleased to have secured new long-term financing providing stability and enabling DDM to capitalize on market opportunities to expand its investment portfolio. This issuance demonstrates the continued support we have received from existing investors across the Nordic region and has also attracted interest from new international investors”.





This is information which DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 16.30 CEST on 9 April 2021.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +46 70 861 81 66

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

