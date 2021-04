A new webinar from Internet Vikings featuring Max Schrems

April 7, Stockholm - Internet Vikings, premium cloud hosting provider from Sweden, will conduct their new webinar 'The new era of transferring data’ on April 28 at 15:30 CET. The keynote speaker of the event - privacy activist Mr.Max Schrems. The webinar will be conducted together with Holm Security.

Internet Vikings has gained a lot of momentum in organizing and holding educational webinars which have already become a thing among iGaming professionals. Almost immediately, after successful completion of their previous webinar, the company started preparing for their next event entitled 'The new era of transferring data. Live with Max Schrems’.

As can be seen from the title the keynote speaker of the webinar is Mr. Maximilian Schrems, an Austrian lawyer, author and privacy activist. He became known for campaigns against Facebook for its privacy violations. Most recently his name started to be associated with the ruling of the European Court of Justice which invalidated the Privacy Shield framework as not providing adequate protection for data transfers.

This judgement creates issues in the field of data protection for European companies including iGaming operators, who are using services of the U.S. registered cloud service providers.

The event will consist of three parts:



Keynote speech by Max Schrems. Panel discussion for which Peter Ekmark (CEO at Internet Vikings) and Stefan Thelberg (CEO at Holm Security) will join Mr. Schrems. Q&A session when attendees can find answers to their questions in the interactive mode.

Latest developments in the field of data protection.

Privacy Shield invalidation impact on data transfers.

Future of Standard Contractual Clauses.

Practical steps for businesses.

The webinar will be conducted in cooperation with Holm Security, a Swedish cybersecurity company. The webinar will take place on April 28 at 15:30 CET and as always is free to attend. You can register via the link: https://internetvikings.clickmeeting.com/live-with-max-schrems/register

For press inquiries, please contact Anna Dobrovolskaya anna.dobrovolskaya@internetvikings.com

