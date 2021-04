Techstep signs Managed Mobility Service (MMS) agreement with infrastructure company Svevia

Techstep has signed a renewed Managed Mobility Service (MMS) agreement with the Swedish infrastructure, road maintenance and construction company Svevia AB, an existing Techstep customer.

The agreement with Svevia includes Platform Management, Advisory Services and support for 2,600 managed devices. This MMS-solution combines services designed to manage mobile devices at the enterprise level while providing Svevia’s employees, many being field workers, with easy and secure access to work applications and swift support while on-the-go.

“Svevia is a leading infrastructure company in the Nordic region with a highly mobile workforce. We look forward to continuing to support their quality operations with enterprise level management of mobility, as well as easy, secure and stable access to work applications for employees. Helping people do a better job continues to be our business” says Managing Director for Techstep Sweden AB, Fredrik Logenius.

The Platform Management part of the agreemement includes Mobileiron Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) licenses with solution management and support. Techstep estimates the annual contract value to NOK 2.4 million. The contract duration is one year with option for extension.

For more information please contact:

Erik Haugen, CCO, Techstep ASA: +47 967 90 101

About Svevia AB

Svevia has extensive experience with operation, maintenance and construction of roads and infrastructure in Norway and Sweden. Svevia’s business concept is to deliver the best quality of construction and maintenance of roads and other public infrastructure through good service and active cooperation with customers and suppliers. In total, Svevia AB has 2,100 employees and an annual revenue of SEK 8.1 billion.

