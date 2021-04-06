Scienta Scientific AB acquires leading German business

Scienta Scientific has acquired Envinet GmbH as of March 31, 2021. Envinet GmbH is the market leader in area monitoring radiation protection networks with installations in over 70 countries. Area monitoring networks are used for civilian protection against nuclear radiation incidents. Envinet provides solutions based on gamma radiation detection.

Scienta Scientific is already active in radioactive monitoring through its business area Scienta Sensor Systems. Scienta Sensor Systems provides early warning systems for radioactive incidents based on airborne Xenon detection.

Scienta Sensor Systems and Envinet will together create the new application area Environmental Protection within Scienta Scientific under the joint brand Scienta Envinet. The strengths of area monitoring from Envinet, early warning systems by Scienta Sensor Systems together with the global sales and service reach of Scienta Scientific will create a unique competitive position to support customers with complete Radiation Protection Network solutions.

Scienta Scientific has grown organically and through acquisitions from 8 MEUR in 2013 to 50 MEUR in 2020 (on-going business basis pre-acquisition), with global presence in Europe, China, US, Japan and Korea. The acquisition will add to our business already in 2021.

“This deal is well aligned with our strategy to grow organically and through selected acquisitions, both within our current application areas and in the general market of Scientific Instruments.”

– Hans Åberg, Chairman

“Our purpose of providing Nobel Prize technologies for science, industry and governments requires us to be at the forefront of technology, and then work to spread the technology through affordability. This deal will strengthen our leading position within our application area Environmental Protection.” – Johan Åman, CEO

For further information please contact:

Hans Åberg, Chairman

+46 730 66 64 02

info@scientascientific.com

www.scienta.se





About Scienta Scientific

Scienta Scientific develops long-term profitable technology-based niche businesses within the 20 Billion EUR market for Scientific Instruments for Physical Characterization. Our market is driven by the global race for new unique solutions for Quantum Technologies and Future Devices, Sustainable Energy and Environmental Protection.

Since our foundation in 1983 by Nobel Prize laureate Prof Kai Siegbahn the objective has been to develop technology niches through a combination of product development, global sales expansion, strategic shift to solutions and services, aggressive operational development and strategic acquisitions.

Scienta Scientific is based in Uppsala, Sweden and is 100% controlled by private investors, incl management. 205 employees pre-acquisition are distributed across Europe, North America and Asia.

Scienta Scientific is trading under Scienta Omicron, the market leader in Materials Innovation Platforms for Material Physics and Surface Science, and Scienta Envinet, the market leader in Radiation Protection Networks.









About Envinet

Envinet is the market and technology leader in area monitoring networks for civilian radiation protection. Since its foundation in 1985, Envinet has provided Radiation Protection Networks to 70 countries. Envinet provides gamma dose rate detectors, spectroscopic detectors, mobile survey solutions and aerosol monitors connected via 4G/5G/satellite to its cloud-based monitoring centre for detection, alarming and early warning.



Envinet is trusted by Environmental Protection agencies, Nuclear Power companies and radiation sensitive operations and businesses to ensure public safety, EHS and business continuity.

Envinet has revenues of approx. 5 MEUR in 2020 and 25 employees located in Munich, Germany.

