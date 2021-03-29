OMXSPI

-0,67%

S&P 500

-0,14%

FTSE 100

-0,07%

DAX 30

+0,47%

NIKKEI

+0,71%

USD

-0,15%

EURO

+0,38%

GULD

-1,28%

Hansa Biopharma enters preclinical research collaboration with argenx

Collaboration to evaluate potential combination of companies’ IgG-modulating approaches  

Hansa Biopharma AB

Lund, Sweden March 29, 2021 Hansa Biopharma AB “Hansa” (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), a pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announced that they have entered into a preclinical research collaboration agreement with argenx BV to evaluate the therapeutic potential of combining the two companies’ IgG-modulating technologies.

The preclinical research collaboration is set up to explore the potential of combining imlifidase, Hansa’s IgG antibody-cleaving enzyme, and efgartigimod, argenx’s FcRn antagonist, which are both in development for indications known to be driven by disease-causing IgGs. A combination of imlifidase and efgartigimod could potentially be used in both the acute and chronic setting of autoimmune diseases and transplantation. 

Under the preclinical research collaboration agreement, both parties will contribute equally in terms of resource allocation and will share all intellectual property and data developed through the collaboration. Both parties will maintain exclusive rights to their respective technologies and products.

This is information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 20:00 CET on March 29 2021.

About imlifidase
Imlifidase is an enzyme derived from the bacterium Streptococcus pyogenes, with the ability to specifically target and cleave all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies. Imlifidase has a rapid onset of action, cleaving IgG-antibodies and inhibiting their activity within two to six hours after administration. Imlifidase was granted conditional European Marketing Authorization from the European Medicine’s Agency (EMA) in August 2020 for the desensitization treatment of highly sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch test against an available deceased donor. Beyond kidney transplantation imlifidase is also being developed for potential treatment of acute episodes in relation to post-transplantation management and acute autoimmune diseases.

About Hansa Biopharma 
Hansa Biopharma is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. Hansa has developed a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients. Hansa has a rich and expanding research and development program, based on the Company’s proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and cancer. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at https://hansabiopharma.com.

For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com 



Katja Margell
Head of Corporate Communications 
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326
E-mail: katja.margell@hansabiopharma.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Hansa Biopharma AB
Innehåll från K2AAnnons

Vill leda fastighetsbranschen med skarpa hållbarhetsmål

Karina Antin är ny hållbarhetschef på det gröna fastighetsbolaget K2A.
Karina Antin är ny hållbarhetschef på det gröna fastighetsbolaget K2A.

Det går att göra lönsamma affärer utan att tumma på hållbarhetsmålen. Det menar fastighetsbolaget K2A som riktat in sig på Svanenmärkta hus och låter klimatfrågorna leda vägen framåt. Företaget har redan tuffa hållbarhetskrav, men siktar ännu högre.

Med en ny hållbarhetschef på plats vill fastighetsbolaget K2A fortsätta pusha gränserna för sitt hållbarhetsarbete – trots att man redan nu ligger i framkant. Företaget har en hög andel miljöcertifierade fastigheter, och var dessutom först i världen med att få sina aktier grönklassade av forskningsinstitutet CICERO Shades of Green.

– Detta innebär att en oberoende part har bedömt att K2A:s kapitalflöden och investeringar är i linje med en koldioxid- och klimatresilient framtid. Vi är väldigt stolta över våra gröna aktier som visar att vi vill accelerera vårt hållbarhetsarbete, säger Karina Antin, hållbarhetschef på K2A.

K2A är det enda bolaget i världen som har en tredelad grön finansiering, där de gröna aktierna är en del och gröna lån och obligationer är två andra. Företaget har själv kontroll över hela värdekedjan – från produktionen av Svanenmärkta lägenhetsvolymer i trä, till långsiktigt ägande och förvaltning av färdigställda bostäder.

– Fördelen med att äga hela processen är att vi har full kontroll på materialflöden och aktivt kan reducera vår klimatpåverkan i varje steg av värdekedjan. Det gör det möjligt att ha ett långsiktigt arbetssätt som är hållbart både miljömässigt och finansiellt över tid, säger Karina Antin.

För K2A innebär hållbarhet inte bara satsningar för att kvalitetssäkra byggprocessen och minska klimatpåverkan, utan företaget tar också ett socialt ansvar och har som målsättning att ha de mest välmående hyresgästerna. Vi vill att samhället som påverkas av vår verksamhet också ska gynnas av den.

– Allt fler kommuner tar hållbarhetsaspekten i beaktande vid fördelning av mark och kraven på byggaktörer kommer att öka. Inom kort ser vi att hållbarhet i den här branschen är do or die, säge Karina Antin.

Många företag har i dag som målsättning att ha netto-noll utsläpp av växthusgaser år 2030. K2A vill gå längre än så och satsar på att bli klimatpositiva innan 2030.

– Vi kommer att sätta ännu vassare hållbarhetsmål framöver, och vi vill nå dit utan att behöva köpa utsläppsrätter. Vi ser redan nu att vi kan göra lönsamma affärer utan att tumma på vårt hållbarhetsarbete, säger Karina Antin.

Fakta om K2A 

K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB – det gröna fastighetsbolaget, äger, utvecklar och långsiktigt förvaltar hyresrätter för alla typer av boenden samt samhällsfastigheter. K2A är det första bolaget i världen med gröna aktier. Kontakt: info@k2a.se 

Läs mer om K2A:s viktiga och hållbara arbete här

 

Mer från K2A

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med K2A och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Live

Se Di TV – Sveriges nya ekonomi-tv-kanal

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?