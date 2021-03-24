OMXSPI

CSO Nils Brünner will retire from Scandion Oncology A/S

Scandion Oncology A/S has agreed with Nils Brünner that he will leave his position as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) in Scandion Oncology as of 1 April, 2021. Going forward Nils Brünner will continue as Scientific Advisor to the company and major shareholder.

Scandion Oncology A/S

In 2017, Nils Brünner was one of the co-founders of Scandion Oncology and he has served as CEO until October 2020. Following a successful reorganization of the company, Nils Brünner has decided to resign his role as CSO in order to free up time for himself. Instead, he continues to be associated with Scandion Oncology as Scientific Advisor.

Throughout his career, Nils Brünner has worked tirelessly to find medical solutions in the fight against cancer and not least pursued the mission to find an effective treatment of cancer, that has developed resistance towards existing cancer medicine. He has an impressive academic track record which includes more than 400 peer reviewed papers and many patented inventions.

Scandion Oncology is pleased that Nils Brünner will continue as Scientific Advisor in several important areas. The overall responsibility for the company's clinical and preclinical pipeline has been passed on to President & CEO Bo Rode Hansen.

Nils Brünner, CSO comments: “For more than 40 years I have worked in oncology and I will continue to do so in the future, but in a different role. It is time to leave day-to-day management and use my many years of experience to help Scandion Oncology from the sideline and create a little more space in my everyday life. My heart beats for Scandion Oncology and our fight to overcome chemotherapy resistance, and I look forward to my new role as Scientific Advisor and as a major shareholder in the company.”

Bo Rode Hansen, President and CEO comments: “I want to thank Nils Brünner for his tireless work in combating resistance to anti-cancer agents. Nils possesses a tremendous scientific knowledge in this field, which we look forward to utilizing in the future and I’m happy Nils has accepted to be available to Scandion Oncology. It has been many years of work to prepare the basis for the company's leading drug candidate SCO-101 which is now closer than ever to help patients in need. This achievement of Nils Brünner and the founding team is reinforcing his impact in the field of cancer drug resistance.”

Signed by Bo Rode Hansen, President & CEO and Peter Høngaard Andersen, Chairman of the Board.

For further information regarding Scandion Oncology, please contact:

Bo Rode Hansen, President & CEO

Phone: +45 3810 2017

E-mail: info@scandiononcology.com

Website: www.scandiononcology.com

The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 24 March 2021.

                                                                                

Scandion Oncology A/S is a clinical Phase II biotechnology company currently developing first-in-class, oral add-on drugs to existing market leading anti-cancer therapies. As add on to standard anti-cancer therapies, it introduces an effective treatment approach for cancer, which is or has become resistant to cancer-fighting drugs, offering the potential for better response rates, longer survival and improved quality of life. The first-in-class lead candidate, SCO-101, is currently in clinical Phase II. The Company is targeting cancer drug resistance in various treatment modalities including, chemotherapy, anti-hormonal therapy and immunotherapy. Scandion Oncology is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. Ticker: SCOL.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.

Scandion Oncology CSO Niels Brünner will retire

Scandion Oncology A/S
