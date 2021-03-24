Nordstjernan to invest in fintech company Roaring

Nordstjernan is to invest in the rapidly expanding fintech company Roaring and, with a shareholding of just over 20 percent, will become a partner to the founders and existing shareholders on the company’s continued growth journey.
Roaring is a Swedish fintech company formed in 2016, with its office in Täby in Stockholm. The company provides digital services to companies in all sectors with a need to automate customer data processes and know-your-customer (KYC) checks. Roaring offers highly sought-after services in such areas as automated anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring.
In a short time, Roaring has built a high-quality technical solution to ensure a smooth customer onboarding process, which reduces time-consuming manual work for a growing group of reputable customers.
This investment is being made within the Nordstjernan Growth & New technology sector.
“Roaring is the first investment in Nordstjernan’s new growth initiative. Roaring has significant potential in an exciting sector, and we believe Nordstjernan is a good fit as a partner in the phase in which the company currently finds itself,” says Nordstjernan’s CEO Peter Hofvenstam.
Nordstjernan is a family-controlled investment company whose business concept is to be an active owner that creates long-term value growth. More information about Nordstjernan can be found on www.nordstjernan.se.
