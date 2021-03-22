DDM assigned ‘B’ Rating with stable outlook

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM), announces that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) and Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) have both assigned its wholly owned indirect subsidiary DDM Debt AB (publ) with a ‘B’ Rating with stable outlook.

Fredrik Olsson, CFO of DDM, comments: “I am very pleased to announce that we have received our first ratings from S&P and Fitch, which is a significant milestone in our financing plan for the years to come. This underlines our strong capital and liquidity position, which will enable us to capitalise on our investment pipeline.”

For further information, please refer to the press releases issued by S&P and Fitch on their respective websites.





The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 18.00 CET on 22 March 2021.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +41 79 539 88 59



Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +41 79 331 30 17



Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

