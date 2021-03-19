Scandion Oncology appoints Dr. Maj Hedtjärn as COO and Head of R&D Operations to strengthen the operational leadership, and secure corporate- and pipeline development towards upcoming value inflection points for Scandion Oncology.

Copenhagen, 19 March 2021. Scandion Oncology, The Cancer Drug Resistance Company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Maj Hedtjärn is appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of R&D Operations in the company.

Dr. Maj Hedtjärn will be leading the professional execution of Scandion Oncology’s pipeline towards upcoming value inflection points starting with our read out of the CORIST Phase II trial in Q2 2021. She will ensure the implementation of our strategy including rigor in planning, establishing excellence in processes to execute timelines in relation to our existing and future pipeline. She will be central in establishing the basis for strategies for Scandion Oncology including market position analyses and work with the CEO and the board of directors on these matters.

Dr. Bo Rode Hansen, President and CEO: ”I warmly welcome Dr. Maj Hedtjärn, and I am excited that we have managed to attract a profile with her impressive background. She harbors a rare combination of leadership of R&D operations, planning and executing strategies, R&D partnerships, drug discovery, general management with an international outlook. She is a strengthening of our team and diversity in our journey towards building value as a clinical stage company and towards the important inflection points for the company – starting with our Q2 read out of data from our Phase II colorectal cancer study with SCO-101, CORIST.”

The new COO and Head of R&D Operations, Dr. Maj Hedtjärn is a seasoned life science executive with more than 15 years of R&D and leadership experience from both Scandinavian and international pharma and biotech (Lundbeck (DK), Santaris Pharma (DK) and Roche (CH)). She has a successful track record of advancing R&D programs and building portfolios in a strategic and professional way, both through internal research activities and alliances with external pharmaceutical partners. During her career she has headed more than 50 projects across various disease areas, including oncology, infectious diseases, rare diseases and neurodegenerative diseases and secured important milestones.

Dr. Maj Hedtjärn: “I am very excited to join the Scandion Oncology team in their important mission to develop novel medicines against cancer drug resistance, which is a huge unmet medical need. I find the company to be at an exciting stage in the transformation from early-stage biotech to a mature clinical stage company and with important upcoming clinical milestones during the year. I am looking forward to being part of the journey to build The Cancer Drug Resistance Company and make a difference for the many cancer patients who develop resistance against current cancer therapies.“

For further information regarding Scandion Oncology, please contact:

Bo Rode Hansen, President & CEO

Phone: +45 3810 2017

E-mail: info@scandiononcology.com

Website: www.scandiononcology.com

The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 19 March 2021.

Scandion Oncology A/S is a clinical Phase II biotechnology company currently developing first-in-class, oral add-on drugs to existing market leading anti-cancer therapies. As add on to standard anti-cancer therapies, it introduces an effective treatment approach for cancer, which is or has become resistant to cancer-fighting drugs, offering the potential for better response rates, longer survival and improved quality of life. The first-in-class lead candidate, SCO-101, is currently in clinical Phase II. The Company is targeting cancer drug resistance in various treatment modalities including, chemotherapy, anti-hormonal therapy and immunotherapy. Scandion Oncology is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. Ticker: SCOL.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.

