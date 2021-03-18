OMXSPI

SynAct has initiated dosing in part 2 of the clinical Phase II study with AP1189 in Covid-19 infected patients UK version

SynAct Pharma AB ("SynAct") today announced that dosing in the second part of the exploratory clinical Phase 2 study with AP1189 in Covid-19 patients conducted under the RESOVIR collaboration has been initiated following completion of the initial open label part of study. The second part is a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study in 56 Covid-19 patients at clinical sites at Universidade Federal de Minas, Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

SynAct

The initial open label part of the study was conducted in 6 patients referred to hospital with Covid-19 induced pulmonary insufficiency, defined as a need for supplementary oxygen to maintain normal saturation. The patients, 4 women and 2 men aged between 38 and 59, all had SaPO2 lower than 93% on spontaneous respiration, and all 6 patients were treated with oxygen on nasal catheter with flow between 2-5 LO2/min.

The patients were treated with once daily oral dosing of 100 mg AP1189 as add-on to standard therapy. The compound was found to be safe and well tolerated, and the patients were discharged between day 3 and 9 of treatment as none of them developed a need for more intensive pulmonary support.

As no safety concerns have been identified, recruitment to part 2 of the study has been initiated. As of March 16, 2021, 16 patients had been included to the second part of the study.

The second part of the study is set up to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a two-weeks dosing regimen with AP1189 vs placebo as add on therapy in patients with Covid-19 induced pulmonary insufficiency, defined as a need for supplementary oxygen to maintain normal saturation. Up to 54 patients will be randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive AP1189 100 mg or placebo once daily, in addition to standard of care. The primary clinical objective of the study is to show reduction in time to respiratory recovery (i e time to normalization of oxygen saturation on ambient air). The top line results for the study are expected in Q2 2021.     

“There is an increasing need for effective treatments stopping the severe inflammation we see in the Covid-19 infected patients. I am indeed happy that we have started the second phase of the study to investigate whether AP1189 can promote inflammatory resolution and thereby reduce time to recovery and reduce the risk of development of severe ARDS,” said primary investigator Prof. Mauro Teixeira at Universidade Federal de Minas, Belo Horizonte, Brazil.                

“Samples from patients with Covid-19 pneumonitis have shown that macrophages make up to 80% of total cells in the lung alveoli and play a key role for the hyperinflammation associated with the devastating effects of Covid-19 infections. As the AP189 specifically targets macrophages, we look very much forward to studying the potential benefits provided by treatment of Covid-19 patients with AP1189. Importantly, the study is not only aimed to test potential effect on clinical readouts as time to recovery, but also to investigate the effect of the compound on the activated inflammatory pathways in the Covid-19 infected patients. This work has been initiated with continued collection of samples from the patients and will be conducted in the laboratories in Belo Horizonte as well as in London as an integrated part of the RESOVIR collaboration,” said Dr Thomas Jonassen, CSO SynAct Pharma.   

The RESOVIR collaboration is a scientific and clinical collaboration between Professor Mauro Teixeira, MD, PhD, Universidade Federal de Minas, Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and Professor Mauro Perretti, PhD William Heavy Research Institute, Barts and the London School of Medicine, Queen Mary University, London, UK, and SynAct Pharma AB.

This information is such information that SynAct Pharma AB is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the agency of the below contact person, for publication on March 18, 2021.

For further information about SynAct Pharma AB, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen                                                                                Thomas Jonassen

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB                                                               CSO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: +45 28 44 75 67                                                                  Phone: +45 40 15 66 69

Mail: joo@synactpharma.com                                                         Mail: tj@synactpharma.com

Press release Synact Pharma 20210318 UK version

SynAct
Så kan företag säkra el till ett stabilt pris på lång sikt – och samtidigt bidra till ett mer hållbart samhälle

Priset på solcellsanläggningar har sjunkit kraftigt. Nu öppnas en möjlighet för företag att enkelt investera i solcellsparker.
Priset på solcellsanläggningar har sjunkit kraftigt. Nu öppnas en möjlighet för företag att enkelt investera i solcellsparker.

Genom att investera i en solcellspark kan företag framtidssäkra sin el-leverans till ett stabilt pris, bidra till samhällets energiomställning och signalera till kunder att man aktivt arbetar för ökad hållbarhet.

– Företag har länge varit frikostiga med att sätta sitt namn på arenor och idrottslag. Här öppnar sig en ny möjlighet att kunna visa sitt miljöengagemang och hållbarhetstänk. Det har ett enormt marknadsföringsvärde som kan gynna företagets affärer, säger Jonas Helander, tf VD på solcellsföretaget EnergiEngagemang.

Utbyggnaden av solenergi i Sverige och framförallt i världen går fort. Det gör att priserna på solceller kraftigt har sjunkit samtidigt som forskning och utveckling har gett högre effekt.

IEA, Internationella Energimyndigheten, utnämnde nyligen solenergi som den nya kungen av den globala elmarknaden i sin senaste rapport, vilket är inte är förvånande då solceller har många fördelar jämfört med andra metoder att producera el. 

Den tar inte slut, till skillnad från kol, olja och naturgas. Solel har minimal miljöpåverkan efter uppbyggnadsfasen, driften är tyst, panelerna är diskreta och en färdig solcellsanläggning är näst intill underhållsfri, vilket håller driftskostnaderna nere.

Solceller - framtidens energilösning

Hittills har diskussioner om solpaneler oftast handlat om mindre anläggningar som villaägare eller företag monterar på sitt tak. Nu öppnas en möjlighet för företag att på ett enklare sätt helt eller som delägare investera i större solcellsparker.

– Att ett företag bygger en egen solcellspark visar att man är en del av någonting nytt och tar en aktiv del i energiomställningen. Det finns också konkreta fördelar som att solenergi är det snabbaste och billigaste kraftslaget när det kommer till att bygga ny energiproduktion. Solenergi är ett bra komplement till det svenska elsystemet som till stor del består av vind-, vatten-, och kärnkraft, säger Jonas Helander.

Elpriset i Sverige kan variera väldigt mycket och bestäms av tillgång och efterfrågan på en marknad med flera hundra aktörer. Denna osäkerhetsfaktor kan bli kostsam för företag.

Med en egen solcellspark blir priset betydligt mer stabilt. 

– Många är oroliga över att el-priset går upp och ner. Det är oförutsägbart och det blir svårt att planera sin verksamhet. Med en egen solcellspark säkrar man alltså upp en del av sin förbrukning till ett långsiktigt fastställt elpris eftersom man vet vad anläggningen kostar över tid, säger han och fortsätter:

– Genom ett upplägg med en solcellsentreprenör som oss tillsammans med ett elhandelsbolag, kan vi erbjuda ett långsiktigt stabilt elpris. Det kommer att gynna företagets verksamhet.

EnergiEngagemang har stor kunskap och erfarenhet av att bygga större solcellsparker. Bland annat har företaget byggt Sveriges största solcellspark längs E20 utanför Strängnäs. Den består av 41600 solpaneler och levererar el åt bostadsrättsföreningar inom HSB Södermanland.

– Det här upplägget är speciellt lämpligt till företag med många mindre filialer eller som har verksamhet där det helt enkelt inte lämpar sig att bygga solcellsanläggningar på befintligt tak. Det finns gott om lågproduktiv jordbruksmark som ligger i träda och som med fördel kan användas för att bygga en större solcellspark, säger han.

Stort PR-värde med solcellspark

För ett företag har en solcellspark ett stort marknadsföringsvärde som kan gynna affärerna.

– Bygger man en solcellspark längs en motorväg skapas ett visuellt intryck för förbipasserande. Det blir som en stor reklamskylt som visar att företaget är en del av energiomställningen till ett mer hållbart samhälle och att man jobbar för framtiden, säger Jonas Helander.

Även om en solcellsanläggning kräver en hög initial investeringskostnad räknar man med att få tillbaka kostnaden på betydligt kortare tid än solcellsparkens livslängd.

– Återbetalningstiden på en solcellspark är drygt 10 år, men parken är gångbar i minst 35 år. Det man bör tänka på är att om man inte gör något alls har man samma osäkra elkostnader kvar. Passivitet har ett pris även det. En solcellsanläggning kan skapa trygghet för ett företag, avslutar han.

Fakta EnergiEngagemang 

EnergiEngagemang har sina rötter i Sörmland men installerar solcellsanläggningar i hela Sverige. Sedan starten 2012 har de varit en av Sveriges ledande solcellsinstallatörer för lantbruk, industri, fastighetsbolag och BRFer. EnergiEngagemang är en Certifierad installatör av solel enligt krav från Energimyndigheten, är registrerade hos Elsäkerhetsverket och Di Gasell för andra året i rad.

Läs mer på www.energiengagemang.se

 

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med EnergiEngagemang

