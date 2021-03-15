Internet Vikings Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Stockholm, March 15, 2021 - Internet Vikings, premium European provider of hosting, domain names and brand traffic protection services receives ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Information security management system (ISMS) verifying compliance with the highest international information security standards.

As a premium IT-provider, Internet Vikings places great emphasis on securing its clients' data. Over the last year, the company has worked tirelessly to meet the strictest security requirements in the industry.

These efforts resulted in the company becoming ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, in recognition of its proven commitment to the highest level of information security management. The ISO certification is globally recognized as the highest and most reputable standard an organisation can achieve relating to security and data protection.

Svensk Certifiering Norden AB, an independent, third-party auditor accredited by the Swedish Board for Accreditation and Conformity Assessment (SWEDAC) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications, endorsed Internet Vikings as having all the required formalized IT security policies and procedures in place to protect from unauthorized access or compromise. Also, Internet Vikings employees are suitably trained, knowledgeable and capable in best practices necessary to maintain compliance with ISO 27001 Standards.

“ISO 27001 is a quality mark of the service we provide. It’s one more example of the many steps Internet Vikings has taken to assure our global customer base that we take security seriously and that our policies, procedures and practices comply with the highest regulatory requirements”, remarked Victor Jerlin, company CTO.

The stringent requirements process for certification includes comprehensive on-site auditing of a wide range of a company’s operations, from software product security and intellectual property to HR processes and physical security of premises. As a result, Internet Vikings’ customers can expect systematic management of information security risks, integrity, and availability of personal and corporate data.

Solutions we offer for implementation include data encryption, vulnerability management, security-by-design product development, disaster recovery plans, and more.

“I am very happy to announce that Internet Vikings is now ISO 27001 Certified. Our entire organisation has been involved and everyone worked tirelessly to make it happen. This cements our role as an industry leader and I can’t wait to pass the benefits of this achievement on to our clients” says Peter Ekmark, the CEO of Internet Vikings.

For press inquiries, please contact Peter Ekmark

peter.ekmark@internetvikings.com

+35699072599

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



