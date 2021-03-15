DDM announces fixed income investor meetings

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE “U.S. SECURITIES ACT”) OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) announces that its wholly owned indirect subsidiary DDM Debt AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: DDM2) has mandated ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Jefferies GmbH to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 16 March 2021. Subject to market conditions, a Reg-S only, rated senior secured notes issuance may follow with an expected minimum size of at least EUR 200m.

A rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision, suspension or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating organisation. Similar ratings for different types of issuers and on different types of securities do not necessarily mean the same thing. The significance of each rating should be analysed independently from any other rating.

This is information which DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14:30 CET on 15 March 2021.

