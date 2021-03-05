DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) today published its 2020 Annual report. The document is available on the DDM Group's website, www.ddm-group.ch.

A printed copy can be ordered via the website or by mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

DDM currently intends to publish financial information on the following dates in 2021:

Interim report January – March 2021: 6 May 2021

Annual General Meeting 2021: 22 June 2021

Interim report January – June 2021: 29 July 2021

Interim report January – September 2021: 4 November 2021







The information in this report requires DDM Holding AG to publish the information in accordance with the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 5 March 2021 at 13:30 CET.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +41 79 539 88 59



Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch



Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

DDM Holding AG 2020 Annual report

DDM Holding AG publishes its 2020 Annual report







Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



