2cureX announces that the clinical trial of IndiTreat®-guided treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer has met the primary endpoint.

2cureX announced today that its prospective interventional clinical trial investigating the benefit of IndiTreat®-guided treatment achieved its primary endpoint by improving Progression Free Survival (PFS) after eight weeks of treatment. Full data has been submitted to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.

2cureX

“These results show there’s a significant improvement for patients when treated according to the IndiTreat® test” said Ole Thastrup, 2cureX’s Chief Scientific Officer. “This is an important achievement in this historically hard-to-treat disease. We are deeply appreciative of the cancer patients and clinical investigators who participated in this trial”.

Colorectal cancer is the 2nd most common cancer in women and the 3rd most common in men.

For further information, please contact:

Ole Thastrup, CSO                  Fernando Andreu, CEO
Phone: +45 22 11 53 99         Phone: +45 22 79 53 99
Mail: ot@2curex.com              Mail: fa@2curex.com

Certified Adviser

Redeye AB
Phone: +46 8 121 576 90
Mail: certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This press release is written in accordance with the Guidance for Exceptions to ASCO's Confidentiality Policy for ASCO Sponsored and Co-Sponsored Meetings regarding disclosure of a confidential abstract in advance of the public release date to satisfy requirements for a publicly traded company (https://meetings.asco.org/am/abstract-policies).

This information is information that 2cureX AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 01, 2021.

About the IndiTreat® trial in colorectal cancer
A single-center, phase II trial included patients with metastatic colorectal cancer previously exposed to all standard therapies. A panel of off-label drugs were tested in the IndiTreat® test, and the most effective treatment was provided to the patient.

The primary endpoint of the trial was the fraction of patients with Progression-Free-Survival (PFS) after two months of IndiTreat-guided treatment.

About 2cureX
2cureX has developed the IndiTreat® (Individual Treatment) test. IndiTreat® establishes thousands of 3D micro-tumors (tumoroids) that are similar to the patient’s tumor and identifies the treatment that most effectively kills the patient’s tumor and the treatment to which the patient is resistant. Immediately after the test, the patient can be offered the selected treatment.

The first IndiTreat® products will be in colorectal cancer. Subsequent products will help patients with ovarian cancer and patients with pancreatic cancer.

The company is listed at the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (symbol: "2CUREX"). For more information about 2cureX please visit www.2cureX.com

