Millistream launches new index – “Millistream Nordic IPO Index”

Millistream Market Data AB

Millistream today announces the launch of a new index, “Millistream Nordic IPO”. The new Index is designed to track the share price performance of Nordic companies with a recent IPO.

The Millistream Nordic IPO Index will allow the market to compare individual company IPO performances to the IPO index and the total IPO index performance to other market indices. 

The index constituents are Nordic IPO companies from major Nordic exchanges and trading venues such as Nasdaq Nordic, Euronext Oslo, NGM and Spotlight Market. The Nordic IPO index includes Nordic IPO:s since the 1st of January 2015, the base date of the index. Index weights and index constituents are reviewed quarterly.

The Millistream Nordic IPO index is calculated with daily closing prices. The index will be available through all Millistream feed and display products.

For further information, please contact:

Per Rastin, CEO Millistream Market Data AB
Tel. +46 707 544 212                   per.rastin@millistream.com

About Millistream
Millistream is a Nordic provider of market data. Millistream offers modern and efficient market data deliveries in a broad range of formats and API:s. Millistream also provides a real-time display product, Millistream Trader, and has within its operations a content department for coverage of corporate actions and fundamental data for all listed Nordic and US companies. Millistream is a leading provider of market data to banks, brokers, media and other companies in the Nordic financial sector.

www.millistream.com

Millistream Market Data AB
