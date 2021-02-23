Internet Vikings sets up a new data centre in Singapore

The expansion will enable Internet Vikings to further scale its offering to Internet Service Providers, iGaming operators and e-commerce platforms targeted to South East Asia. The new data centre will provide better performance and more direct connectivity options for latency-sensitive customers that require higher bandwidth.

“We are very excited to expand our network into one of the largest tech hubs of Southeast Asia to serve an active community of businesses and organizations with our VMware backed cloud hosting. With the new data centre in Singapore, Internet Vikings is improving the quality of its services to customers operating in Asian market by ensuring redundancy and low latency,” said Victor Jerlin, Internet Vikings CTO.

The deployment of infrastructure in Singapore follows the launch of another data centre on the company’s network in Taipei last year. It not only enhances Internet Vikings presence within the markets of ASEAN countries but also strengthens its strategic expansion.

“The data centre in Singapore is the first one on the list of points of presence we are opening this year, but definitely not the last one. Our plan is to maximize our network following the vision of Internet Vikings - to be a leading managed service provider in hosting and online brand protection”, remarked company CEO, Peter Ekmark.

Internet Vikings rapidly scales its global network of data centres. The setup in Singapore becomes the seventh in the list of company data centres around the globe, following Stockholm (Sweden), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Taipei (Taiwan), Sydney (Australia), Oklahoma-city (USA), and São Paulo (Brazil).





