OMXSPI

-1,43%

S&P 500

-0,77%

FTSE 100

-0,48%

DAX 30

-1,23%

NIKKEI

+0,46%

USD

+0,29%

EURO

+0,22%

GULD

-0,14%

Internet Vikings sets up a new data centre in Singapore

Stockholm, February 23, 2021 - Internet Vikings, a European global cloud hosting provider from Europe, has announced the launch of a cloud hosting platform in Singapore. 
 

Internet Vikings International AB

Singapore Data Centre

The expansion will enable Internet Vikings to further scale its offering to Internet Service Providers, iGaming operators and e-commerce platforms targeted to South East Asia. The new data centre will provide better performance and more direct connectivity options for latency-sensitive customers that require higher bandwidth. 

“We are very excited to expand our network into one of the largest tech hubs of Southeast Asia to serve an active community of businesses and organizations with our VMware backed cloud hosting. With the new data centre in Singapore, Internet Vikings is improving the quality of its services to customers operating in Asian market by ensuring redundancy and low latency,” said Victor Jerlin, Internet Vikings CTO. 

The deployment of infrastructure in Singapore follows the launch of another data centre on the company’s network in Taipei last year. It not only enhances Internet Vikings presence within the markets of ASEAN countries but also strengthens its strategic expansion. 

 “The data centre in Singapore is the first one on the list of points of presence we are opening this year, but definitely not the last one. Our plan is to maximize our network following the vision of Internet Vikings - to be a leading managed service provider in hosting and online brand protection”, remarked company CEO, Peter Ekmark. 

Internet Vikings rapidly scales its global network of data centres. The setup in Singapore becomes the seventh in the list of company data centres around the globe, following Stockholm (Sweden), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Taipei (Taiwan), Sydney (Australia), Oklahoma-city (USA), and São Paulo (Brazil).
 

For press inquiries, please contact Peter Ekmark 

peter.ekmark@internetvikings.com 


Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se


Internet Vikings International AB
Innehåll från DEFAAnnons

Sveriges besöksnäring behöver rusta för att möta de nya elbilsbesökarna

I takt med att elbilarna ökar snabbt i antal behöver många företag se över sin tillgänglighet för de laddbara fordonen. I december var elbilsandelen av nybilsregistreringar uppe på 40%. Under semestern kommer många att få känna på långa köer till allt för få laddstationer.

En ny sanning uppdagas för besöksnäringen. Deras elbilsgäster kommer att behöva ladda sina bilar. Aktörer som campingplatser, nöjesparker och stora svenska fjällanläggningar har mycket att vinna på att erbjuda reservation av laddstationer som en del av resebokningen.

– Att åka till fjällen eller campingen utan att veta om det går att ladda sitt fordon begränsar elbilsbesökarna. Kommer jag kunna ladda min bil när jag kommer till anläggningen och kan jag ta mig därifrån?, säger Jon Faglöv, Sales & market director för e-mobility på DEFA.

Nöjdare gäster och ett nytt intäktsflöde

Genom att se laddning som en del av totalupplevelsen kan besöksnäringen inte bara tillhandahålla en nödvändig tjänst, utan också få nöjdare gäster och ytterligare en intäkt. DEFA har en lösning för laddsystem som är öppen, skalbar och kan hjälpa företag att få ytterligare intäktsflöde samtidigt som de får en ökad kundnöjdhet. Alla företag med tillgång till parkeringsplatser och en kundgrupp med bil kan bygga en laddanläggning.

– Våra kunder kan bygga sin egen ”bensinmack” där kundförmåner, erbjudanden och andra fördelar byggs in, och kunder kan med tillförsikt ta elbilen till besöksmålet. Ett exempel är ett känt hotell i Norge som investerade i ett antal av våra laddstationer. Innan investeringen hade de en parkeringsplats som genererade noll i intäkt. Vi gjorde en mätning på den laddpunkt som hade den högsta intäkten under året och kunde se att enbart den laddpunkten generade en årlig intäkt på närmare 40 000 kronor, berättar Jon Faglöv.  

Det finns stora och spännande möjligheter för de som vågar se elbilsladdning som en viktig del i sitt erbjudande.

Fakta om DEFA

DEFA har sedan 1946 haft en marknadsledande position när det kommer att att ansluta bilar till elnätet. De senaste åren har företaget satsat kraftigt på laddsystem för elbilar och är idag en av Nordens ledande leverantörer av kompletta laddsystem för privatbostäder, flerbostadshus och anläggningar. Med företagets skalbara lösning ges såväl brukaren ett mervärde samtidigt som aktörer med besöksnäring kan få helt nya intäkter. DEFA erbjuder alla delar av laddsystemet; laddstationer, kablar, lastbalansering, samt administrations- och betalsystem. Laddsystemen är oberoende av elbolag. 

Hemsida: www.defa.se

Mer från DEFA

Artikeln är producerad av Brand Studio i samarbete med DEFA och ej en artikel av Dagens industri

Live

Se Di TV – Sveriges nya ekonomi-tv-kanal

Mer från Dagens industri

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?