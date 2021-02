DDM provides business update with record collections and cash EBITDA

DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM) is publishing the following business update for the full year 2020.

Record net collections of above EUR 110 million and cash EBITDA of about EUR 100 million.

Strong capital position with an equity ratio in the DDM Debt Group of about 30%.

Estimated Remaining Collections (120 months) at 31 December 2020 of over EUR 250 million. The majority of the ERC is secured and is expected to be received in the next three years.

Cash of EUR 31 million and net debt has decreased by 34% compared to end of 2019 standing at EUR 90 million in the DDM Debt Group, following bond buybacks and repurchases exceeding EUR 36 million in 2020.

Strong investment pipeline with a total transaction value exceeding EUR 250 million.

Henrik Wennerholm, CEO of DDM, comments: “I am delighted to announce that we have achieved record net collections and cash EBITDA for the full year 2020. We ended the year with a strong liquidity and capital position. In addition we have renewed our RCF for a further two years and we target to capitalise on our investment pipeline.”

This is information which DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 12:00 CET on 12 February 2021.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +41 79 539 88 59

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +41 79 331 30 17

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

