DDM Holding AG (First North Growth Market: DDM), announces that its wholly owned indirect subsidiary DDM Debt AB (publ) has renewed its super senior revolving credit facility (“RCF”) of EUR 27 million with an international bank for a further two years until March 2023, subject to certain conditions precedent. The terms are materially in line with the previous RCF which was due to mature on 15 March 2021.

The RCF is available to be used to finance acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

Fredrik Olsson, CFO of DDM, comments: “Renewing our existing RCF puts us in a strong position ahead of refinancing our senior secured bonds and provides us with the flexibility to capitalize on our pipeline of investment opportunities.”

This is information which DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 15:30 CET on 5 February 2021.

For more information, please visit DDM’s website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Henrik Wennerholm, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +41 79 539 88 59

Fredrik Olsson, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +41 79 331 30 17



Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

DDM renews its revolving credit facility of EUR 27m





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se