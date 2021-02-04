OMXSPI

SynAct Pharma prepares move to Nasdaq Stockholm - English version - Published today at 17.31 CET

February 4, 2021 17:31 CET

The Board of Directors of SynAct Pharma AB (“SynAct Pharma” or the “Company”) has decided to evaluate the conditions and begin preparing for listing the Company’s share on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market. The ambition is to complete the list change during the last quarter of 2021.

SynAct

“SynAct Pharma has worked hard with its pipeline to make it to where it is today. Moving to Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market is a stamp of quality,” said Jeppe Øvlesen, CEO of SynAct Pharma. “The move also gives us access to more international and institutional investors, who will be key to our ambitious growth plans."

As a first step towards listing on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market, the Board of Directors has resolved to change the Company’s accounting principles from BFNAR 2012:1 (K3) to IFRS. The interim report for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be the Company’s first interim report prepared in accordance with IFRS, and it will be published on 12 February 2021, including a detailed description and quantification of the effects of the transition. The purpose of the change of accounting principles is to meet the requirements for companies listed on a regulated market. SynAct Pharma’s share has been listed on Spotlight Stock Market since 2016.

This information is information that SynAct Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 4 February 2021 kl. 17.31 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen    

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: +45 28 44 75 67

E-mail: joo@synactpharma.com

