Irisity and Axis enter into partnership developing deep learning powered intelligent cameras

Irisity AB (publ), an ADP, Axis Development Partner, has developed an embedded version of IRIS to be integrated into Axis TPU cameras resulting in a unique deep learning capable AI camera.

Through the Axis Communications partnership program, Irisity integrates an embedded version of its cutting-edge IRIS algorithms for Axis' next generation Tensor Processing Unit TPU, based cameras. This enables advanced deep learning capabilities fully autonomously on Axis cameras without any need for server or cloud support.

We are happy to have Irisity in our ADP program and are looking forward to this great combination of IRIS capabilities and precision and our powerful TPU cameras, comments Björn Callenfors, Axis.

Several new application areas have been identified including railway crossings, unmanned stores and night supervision of the elderly in-home environment.

Axis Communications is a true global leader with high quality cameras and strong ecosystems network, one of the first out with a camera powered by an AI-accelerator ASIC chip and perfect for our embedded solutions. We look forward to work with Axis, comments Marcus Bäcklund, CEO Irisity.

About Axis

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As the industry leader in network video, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom and audio systems. Axis has more than 3,8​00 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984 and has its headquarters in Lund, Sweden.

For further information:

Marcus Bäcklund, CEO

Phone: +46 771 41 11 00

E-mail: marcus.backlund@irisity.com

Björn Callenfors, Ecosystem Manager Axis

Phone: +46 46 272 2334

E-mail: bjorn.callenfors@axis.com

