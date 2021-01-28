OMXSPI

Karin Thunholm is appointed as a new CFO of Internet Vikings

Stockholm, January 28, 2021 - Internet Vikings, a premium provider of hosting services, domain name management, data and marketing solutions, announced that Maria Helmersson stepped down from her role as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Karin Thunholm assumed the position of CFO, effective January 18, 2021.

Internet Vikings International AB

Karin Thunholm, CFO, Internet Vikings

"Karin brings a sound track record of driving results and speeding up growth, and we are happy to welcome her to our team. Her impressive background in both finance and iGaming makes her a great fit for this new role," said Peter Ekmark, Internet Vikings' CEO.

During her career, Karin Thunholm has worked with companies in start-up phases to mid-size corporations in various sectors. In 2006, she joined the iGaming industry with Maria Group. Since then, she has been part of Unibet/Kindred, Cherry iGaming/ComeOn! and before joining Internet Vikings, Casumo Group. Being part of executive teams and board of directors has given her vast insights and experience in leading fast-paced, growing companies in heavily regulated environments.

"The reason I decided to leave B2C iGaming after 14 years and move into B2B is the possibility to become part of a company in an exciting phase, with a global and broad customer base in multiple industries. I believe my vast experience within finance in general and iGaming especially will contribute to the Internet Vikings' growth and that we together will take it to new heights in the coming years. The amazing attitude and people forming part of this company is something that appeals to me and that I look forward to being part of", says Karin.

Jesper Kärrbrink, the Chairman of the Board, comments: "Karin brings over 14 years of experience in iGaming, which is extremely valuable for Internet Vikings given the focus of our marketing efforts. She will become a valuable asset driving operational rigour and lean management across the company".

Internet Vikings started the year strong by enforcing its leadership team and preparing to receive ISO 27001 certification in the first quarter of 2021 for two product verticals - hosting services and domain portfolio management. Besides that, Vikings plan to set up a new data centre in Singapore, which will strengthen the company’s positions in the Asian market.
 

For press inquiries, please contact Peter Ekmark

peter.ekmark@internetvikings.com 

+35699072599

