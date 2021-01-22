Miljardjackpott denna vecka

”Detta är den tredje största jackpotten i USAs historia, säger John Ryott på theLotter, ledande inom Lottobetting. ”Ingen har vunnit jackpotten sedan september, vilket möjliggör denna enorma summa.”

Lätt att spela

Det är enkelt för svenskar att betta på Mega Millions lotteriresultat. Gå in på theLotter.se och följ instruktionerna för att välja nummer.

”Det är två år sedan vi såg den här nivån på en jackpott,” säger John Ryott på theLotter. ”Vi är glada över möjligheten att erbjuda svenskar möjlighet att delta.”

Om theLotter

theLotter is a leading independent ticket purchasing service with a license from Spelinspektionen. It offers Swedes the biggest selection of lotteries from around the world. Established in 2002, theLotter is now active in 27 countries around the world. Instead of buying lottery tickets directly, theLotter acts as an acceptor of the bet that the player makes and pays the corresponding amount to any prize category, guaranteed by an trusted insurance operation. For more information about theLotter, please visit www.thelotter.se

