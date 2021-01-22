OMXSPI

Miljardjackpott denna vecka

Det amerikanska lotteriet Mega Millions kommer denna vecka dra en jackpott värd över 8 miljarder SEK. Det är enklare än man tror att betta på lotteriresultatet, genom att välja fem nummer mellan 1-70 och en så kallad Megaball mellan 1-25.

The Lotter

”Detta är den tredje största jackpotten i USAs historia, säger John Ryott på theLotter, ledande inom Lottobetting. ”Ingen har vunnit jackpotten sedan september, vilket möjliggör denna enorma summa.”

Lätt att spela

Det är enkelt för svenskar att betta på Mega Millions lotteriresultat. Gå in på theLotter.se och följ instruktionerna för att välja nummer.

”Det är två år sedan vi såg den här nivån på en jackpott,” säger John Ryott på theLotter. ”Vi är glada över möjligheten att erbjuda svenskar möjlighet att delta.”

För mer information om aktuella lotterier och jackpotts runt om i världen, besök gärna:

www.thelotter.se

För mer information kontakta:

John Ryott, theLotter
Mobil +46 70 910 75 47
Johnr@Lotto-direct.com

Om theLotter

theLotter is a leading independent ticket purchasing service with a license from Spelinspektionen. It offers Swedes the biggest selection of lotteries from around the world. Established in 2002, theLotter is now active in 27 countries around the world. Instead of buying lottery tickets directly, theLotter acts as an acceptor of the bet that the player makes and pays the corresponding amount to any prize category, guaranteed by an trusted insurance operation. For more information about theLotter, please visit www.thelotter.se

The Lotter
