Declaration of purchase option

Navig8 Topaz is a chemical tanker built in 2016 and employed on a long-term charter to Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc.

In the contract, Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. has a purchase option on the vessel after five years, which has now been declared. The effective purchase date is 22 July 2021 with a price of USD 30.7 million. Ocean Yield ASA will receive net cash proceeds after repayment of debt related to the vessel of about USD 12 million. The intention is to reinvest the proceeds into new vessels with long-term charters.

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82

