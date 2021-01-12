BNP PARIBAS HIRES SOFIA LÖNNQVIST FOR CAPITAL MARKETS NORDIC DIVISION

BNP Paribas continues to invest in the Nordic region with an appointment to further strengthening its leading position in Debt Capital Markets.

Sofia Lönnqvist joins BNP Paribas Northern European Debt Capital Markets (DCM) Origination Team for Financial Institutions. She will be responsible for the Nordic region linking to our distribution and underwriting platform globally.

Sofia joins after 8 years at Barclays where she worked in DCM Nordics. She has experience in Rating Advisory and Investor relations at Barclays as well as working at UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Sofia will be based in Stockholm.

Elias Selbing Burrell, responsible for Corporate DCM re-located from London to the Stockholm office during last summer.

“We are the largest global bank across the Nordic countries and have a long-term commitment to the region. We are investing heavily in the region, both in terms of capital and employees. With both Sofia and Elias in Stockholm, this makes BNP Paribas the only Global Bank in the Nordics with local DCM presence across Corporates and Financial Institutions. ” said Eirik Winter, CEO for BNP Paribas Group Nordic Region and Head of CIB Nordics.

Press Contact:

Frida Stockenvall

T +46 (8) 5623 2804 | frida.stockenvall@bnpparibas.com

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Release





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



