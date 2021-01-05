2cureX appoints Fernando Andreu, an international Biotech executive, as new CEO

2cureX is pleased to announce that Fernando Andreu has been appointed new CEO and will start latest on 1 April 2021. Ole Thastrup the present CEO and Founder of 2cureX will continue as CSO, being responsible for 2cureX’s clinical and scientific activities.

2cureX has recently launched the world’s first CE-marked and ISO13485 compliant Functional Precision Medicine test allowing individualization of cancer treatment. Thus, 2cureX is transitioning from being a Research & Development company to become a commercial company with products on the market.

Fernando Andreu is leaving positions as CEO of Indivumed Inc (US) and CBO of Indivumed Group (DE) to join 2cureX. Fernando will provide an important strengthening of the commercial and business development dimension of the company, which is needed to position 2cureX as a world leader in Functional Precision Medicine.

The right time to strengthen the commercial competences

Povl-Andre’ Bendz, Chairman of the Board: “I am very pleased to welcome Fernando Andreu as our new CEO. Fernando brings extensive experience and impressive results from bringing commercial value into early IVD companies and large international diagnostic companies. The successful technical and clinical development of IndiTreat® clearly shows the innovative power of 2cureX and further value creating commercial potentials. I firmly believe that by appointing Fernando we have established a strong position for a product roll-out and development of the company initially in Europe and subsequently to other markets”.

An urgent need in clinical cancer care

Fernando Andreu, nominated CEO: “I am excited to join the 2cureX team. With many years of experience in cancer diagnostics, I truly believe we are at a crossroad in cancer care. Despite an overwhelming number of cancer drugs – that is constantly expanding, individual patient variability results in lack of efficacy and development of resistances. The IndiTreat test is capable of matching the individual patient with the right treatment and thereby bringing down patient suffering and healthcare costs. There is a clear need for such technology, and I look forward to work closely with the 2cureX team to move the IndiTreat concept into general clinical practice”.

Leading the coming wave of commercial achievements

Ole Thastrup, CEO and Founder (CSO and deputy-CEO latest from 1 April 2021): “2cureX was founded with the aim of changing how cancer therapy is conducted. Now, more than ten years later it is a pleasure to see how the 2cureX team and clinical partners have developed IndiTreat - a potentially paradigm-shifting technology in cancer care. We are all looking forward to welcoming Fernando Andreu as CEO to lead the next wave of achievements – commercial roll-out of IndiTreat in cancer clinics initially in Europe and subsequently beyond. Our common goal is set - to build a full-fledged cancer diagnostic/prognostic company”.



For further information, please contact:

Povl-Andre’ Bendz, Chairman of BOD Ole Thastrup, CEO Phone: +45 23 42 93 33 Phone: +45 22 11 53 99 Mail: pab@2curex.com Mail: ot@2curex.com

Certified Adviser

Redeye AB

Phone: +46 8 121 576 90

Mail: certifiedadviser@redeye.se





This information is information that 2cureX AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on January 5th, 2021.

About Fernando Andreu’s experience

Fernando Andreu comes to 2cureX with more than 25 years of experience in the Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics fields. Prior to joining 2cureX, Fernando was CEO of Indivumed Inc (US) and CBO of Indivumed Group (DE), Senior Executive Officer at Sysmex Europe and CEO at Sysmex Inostics (US), the liquid biopsy affiliate of Sysmex. He has also held management responsibilities at companies like Roche Diagnostics (ES) and Chiron Diagnostics (formerly Ciba Corning) (ES). Please visit LinkedIn profile for more information.



About 2cureX

2cureX has developed the IndiTreat® (Individual Treatment) test. IndiTreat® establishes thousands of 3D micro-tumors that are similar to the patient’s tumor and identifies the treatment that most effectively kills the patient’s tumor and the treatment to which the patient is resistant. Immediately after the test, the patient can be offered the selected treatment.

IndiTreat® is presently being introduced into the European market. The aspiration is that IndiTreat® becomes a standard Functional Precision Medicine tool for cancer patients.

The company is listed at the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (symbol: "2CUREX"). For more information about 2cureX please visit www.2cureX.com

