Teleperformance appoints Erika Rönnquist Hoh as new CEO for the Nordic Region

STOCKHOLM, January 4, 2021 – Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services announces the appointment of Erika Rönnquist Hoh as its new CEO for the Nordic Region. In this role, Erika will focus on accelerating Teleperformance’s Digital Business Transformation capabilities and growth in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. The appointment is part of a strategic effort to strengthen Teleperformance’s presence in the region.

Erika has held various CEO positions with companies such as Tengbom, a leading architectural firm in the Nordic region, Aktiv Kapital Nordics and Lindorff/Lowell Sweden where she worked with leading financial services, banking, fintech, telecommunications, energy, and retail brands. Erika holds a BSC in Business Administration from Uppsala University and an MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics in Sweden.

Jonas Olsson, serving as the CEO for Teleperformance in the Nordic Region since 2017, will continue to play a key role and be actively involved in Teleperformance’s business during the transition. He will act as an advisor to Erika and continue to support the company with clients and key external groups in the region during the first trimester of 2021 to guarantee a smooth and successful transition.

“Erika is the right person to continue the journey of Teleperformance in the Nordic Region towards a fully integrated digital services company”, said Yannis Tourcomanis, Teleperformance President of Continental Europe Middle East and Africa. “We are on a growth trajectory and we are strongly positioned to continue building on our strong momentum in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. I am so pleased and proud that Erika will lead our company in the region, and along with Jonas, and our entire senior leadership team we’ll ensure a seamless transition to Teleperformance’s next phase of growth and market leadership in the Nordic Region”, concluded Yannis.

Commenting on Erika Rönnquist Hoh’s appointment, outgoing CEO Jonas Olsson said: “I believe that the transformation throughout the last three years has built a solid foundation that will contribute to the success of the new leadership and the continuous efforts to stay in the lead of the Nordic market by continuously evolving and strengthening our partnerships with our clients, our staff, and our communities.”

“I am very excited and proud to join the Teleperformance team and honored to continue the work of Jonas and lead our extraordinary group in the Nordic Region,” said Erika Rönnquist Hoh. “I look forward to working closely with Yannis, our exceptional senior leadership team in EMEA, our entire board of directors and our clients. Teleperformance is a clear global leader with an amazing history and strong successes. Together, we will capture the next wave of growth for the group in the Nordic region by remaining focused on protecting our people and our clients’ business, exceeding their expectations, and providing them the best possible experiences – in every single interaction with our group.”

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4 Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com. Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

Teleperformance Nordic

Ramona Janson, Marketing & Communications

Ramona.Janson@se.teleperformance.com

+46 709 48 88 09







Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:

Release





Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



