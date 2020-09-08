STENOCARE and Emerald have been accepted by Swedish health authorities to offer patients’ treatment with medical cannabis oil

STENOCARE A/S (“STENOCARE”) and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (“Emerald”) hereby announces that they expect to supply medical cannabis oil products to Swedish patients during 2020. Under an agreement signed in November 2019, Emerald will supply their high-quality medical cannabis products to markets serviced by STENOCARE and its partners. Several Swedish patients have applied via their doctor for a special approval for treatment with medical cannabis oil products and have been granted a license for this treatment.

STENOCARE is a leading supplier of prescription-based medical cannabis products for patients’ treatment to help them improve quality of life, and for Sweden their Canadian supplier of high quality medical cannabis products , Emerald, will manufacture and deliver their medical cannabis oil products.

In Sweden, several patients diagnosed with chronic nervous system pain, spasms and nausea from chemotherapy have applied for a prescription for treatment with medical cannabis oil. Together with the Swedish authorities, the companies are now processing the required information to commence import and distribution in Sweden.

It is expected that the products will be available for patients during 2020 pending international import and export certificates.

Even though medical cannabis is not legalized in Sweden for general use in treatment, several patients have with their doctor decided to apply for experimental treatment of their illness.

Niels V. Olsen, anesthesiologist, D.M.Sc., at “Smärt och Psykiatri Centrum Malmö” is commenting:

“We have been applying conventional treatment protocols to patients with neuropathic pain and find it relevant to supplement with medical cannabis. We will test how medical cannabis oil can help reduce pain, spasm and enable better mobility for patients with severe chronic pain related to cancer or nerve injuries”

Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO of STEOCARE is commenting:

“We have a vision to help patients having more better days, and therefore we look forward to follow the treatment efficacy and learn how it impact the lives of Swedish patients. Also, it is an important part of our new STENOCARE 2.0 Strategy to be able to introduce high quality medical cannabis products to patients and doctors, even at an early stage, into new countries.”



About STENOCARE A/S

STENOCARE A/S was founded in 2017 with the purpose of supplying medical cannabis to patients in Denmark and internationally. The company was first to receive the Danish Medicines Agency's permission to import, distribute as well as cultivate and produce medical cannabis. STENOCARE is building a state-of-the-art production facility for the cultivation and production of medical cannabis at the company’s premises in Jutland, Denmark.

