SynAct Pharma Informs about Termination of Coverage Agreement with Redeye

SynAct Pharma AB ("SynAct Pharma") hereby informs that the company has terminated the agreement with Redeye relating to the coverage of the company.

For further information, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: +45 28 44 75 67

Mail: joo@synactpharma.com



About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB conducts research and development in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has a platform technology based on a new class of drug candidates aimed at acute deterioration in chronic inflammatory diseases with the primary purpose of stimulating natural healing mechanisms.

About AP1189

The mechanism of action of SynAct Pharma´s lead compound AP1189 is to promote resolution of inflammation through melanocortin receptor activation on white cells including macrophages, thereby reducing the pro-inflammatory activity and stimulating so-called macrophage efferocytosis, a specific ability to clear inflammatory cells (J Immun 2015, 194:3381-3388). This effect has shown to be effective in disease models of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and the clinical potential of the approach is currently tested in clinical phase 2 studies in patient with active Rheumatoid Arthritis

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04004429?term=AP1189&draw=2&rank=1).

and Nephrotic Syndrome

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04456816?term=AP1189&draw=2&rank=2

