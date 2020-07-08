Completion of vessel sale

With reference to the press release dated 22nd January 2020, where Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. declared the five-year purchase option on the chemical tanker “Navig8 Amessi”, the transaction was successfully completed today. Following repayment of the bank debt on the vessel, the transaction will give net cash proceeds of about USD 9.7 million for Ocean Yield. The transaction is not expected to have any impact on the net results for Q3 2020.

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82

Company information:

Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se



