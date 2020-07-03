Clas Ohlson and tretton37 collaborate on the next generation of retail services.

tretton37 will support Clas Ohlson on their digitalisation journey with several teams of experts - both locally onsite in Dalarna as well as remotely from tretton37’s other regional offices in Stockholm, Slovenia and Skåne. Together they will develop the next generation of home retail services.

“We have started an exciting digital development journey and we are happy to have tretton37 as one of our partners on that journey. We have ambitious goals and it feels good to have tretton37 on board. tretton37 was chosen as a partner, not only because they have the expertise and competence but also due to the local presence needed to support us”

Peder Apelgren, Chief Digital Officer, Clas Ohlson

“We are thrilled to work with Clas Ohlson on their digitalisation journey. We feel that the ideas we are working on go beyond retail and truly push the boundaries of what a home retailer is. It fits well with our ambition to be a true technology partner to our clients.”

Martin Mazur, CTO, tretton37

“We are incredibly proud to drive the development within the retail industry with our expertise and experience within software and digitalisation. New, sustainable and digital solutions create efficiency and cost reductions for our clients. The collaboration with Clas Ohlson is in line with our growth ambitions and continuous effort to help clients realise their digital transformation through software expertise.”

Jenny Magnell, Regional Responsible Stockholm and Dalarna, tretton37

About tretton37

tretton37 is a knowledge-based technology partner. We help our clients define and pursue the right goals, deliver well-crafted custom software, tailored to any unique business ambitions. tretton37 was founded in 2010 and has more than 200 employees from more than 20 countries divided between offices in Stockholm, Lund, Helsingborg, Borlänge, and Ljubljana.

More information about Clas Ohlson is available at about.clasohlson.com

Marknadschef tretton37: Victoria Holmqvist

E-post: Victoria.Holmqvist@tretton37.com

Telefon: 0705-13 37 60

CTO tretton37: Martin Mazur

E-post: Martin.mazur@tretton37.com

Telefon: 0709-78 40 03

