Annons

OMXSPI

-0,01%

S&P 500

+0,45%

DAX 30

-0,49%

FTSE 100

-1,25%

NIKKEI

+0,72%

USD

0%

EURO

-0,03%

GULD

+0,03%

Clas Ohlson and tretton37 collaborate on the next generation of retail services.

Retail company Clas Ohlson and software specialist company tretton37 have joined forces to work together on Clas Ohlson’s digital transformation.

tretton37

tretton37 will support Clas Ohlson on their digitalisation journey with several teams of experts - both locally onsite in Dalarna as well as remotely from tretton37’s other regional offices in Stockholm, Slovenia and Skåne. Together they will develop the next generation of home retail services.

“We have started an exciting digital development journey and we are happy to have tretton37 as one of our partners on that journey. We have ambitious goals and it feels good to have tretton37 on board. tretton37 was chosen as a partner, not only because they have the expertise and competence but also due to the local presence needed to support us”

Peder Apelgren, Chief Digital Officer, Clas Ohlson

“We are thrilled to work with Clas Ohlson on their digitalisation journey. We feel that the ideas we are working on go beyond retail and truly push the boundaries of what a home retailer is. It fits well with our ambition to be a true technology partner to our clients.”

Martin Mazur, CTO, tretton37

“We are incredibly proud to drive the development within the retail industry with our expertise and experience within software and digitalisation. New, sustainable and digital solutions create efficiency and cost reductions for our clients. The collaboration with Clas Ohlson is in line with our growth ambitions and continuous effort to help clients realise their digital transformation through software expertise.”

Jenny Magnell, Regional Responsible Stockholm and Dalarna, tretton37

Do you have any questions about digitalisation or software development? Get in touch with tretton37's CTO Martin Mazur.

About tretton37

tretton37 is a knowledge-based technology partner. We help our clients define and pursue the right goals, deliver well-crafted custom software, tailored to any unique business ambitions. tretton37 was founded in 2010 and has more than 200 employees from more than 20 countries divided between offices in Stockholm, Lund, Helsingborg, Borlänge, and Ljubljana.

More information about Clas Ohlson is available at about.clasohlson.com

Marknadschef tretton37: Victoria Holmqvist

E-post: Victoria.Holmqvist@tretton37.com

Telefon: 0705-13 37 60

CTO tretton37: Martin Mazur

E-post: Martin.mazur@tretton37.com

Telefon: 0709-78 40 03

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

tretton37

Kommentera artikeln

I samarbete med Ifrågasätt Media Sverige AB:s (”Ifrågasätt”) tjänst Ifrågasätt erbjuder Dagens industri möjligheten för läsare att kommentera vissa artiklar. Denna tjänst tillhandahålls således av Ifrågasätt som också är ansvarig för tjänsten. De kommentarer som Ifrågasätt tillgängliggör på tjänsten visas i anslutning till di.se. Dagens industri granskar inte kommentarerna i förväg. Kommentarerna omfattas inte av utgivaransvaret enligt yttrandefrihetsgrundlagen och de är inte heller en del av den grundlagsskyddade databasen di.se. Läs mer om kommentering här.

Live

Se Di TV – Sveriges nya ekonomi-tv-kanal

Mer från Dagens industri

Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
Läs mer

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?