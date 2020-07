The car carrier Höegh Xiamen declared a constructive total loss after fire

Höegh Xiamen is a car carrier owned by Ocean Yield ASA (“Ocean Yield”) and employed on a bareboat contract to Höegh Autoliners. The vessel has been declared a constructive total loss following a fire that broke out onboard the vessel in early June in Jacksonville, USA.



Ocean Yield expects to receive insurance proceeds in Q3 2020 of about USD 26 million, which is close to the book value of the vessel. The net cash proceeds after repayment of debt related to the vessel will be about USD 8 million.

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82





Company information:

Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.

Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?

Läs mer om publicering på Di.se