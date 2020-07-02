Annons

Delivery of newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding with 15 years charter

Ocean Yield

Ocean Yield ASA is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of the newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding Mineral Qingdao today. Upon delivery, the vessel commenced a 15 years bareboat charter to CMB NV.

Company contact:

Eirik Eide (CFO), Tel +47 24 13 01 91

Investor Relations contact:

Marius Magelie (SVP Finance & Investor Relations), Tel +47 24 13 01 82


Company information:

Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity. 

