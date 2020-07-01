Annons

OMXSPI

+0,88%

S&P 500

+0,68%

DAX 30

-0,41%

FTSE 100

-0,19%

NIKKEI

-0,75%

USD

-0,2%

EURO

-0,03%

GULD

-0,52%

NEPTUNIA INVEST SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A SEK 300 MILLION BOND

Neptunia Invest

Stockholm – Neptunia Invest AB (publ) (”Neptunia”) has successfully issued a senior secured SEK denominated bond of SEK 300 million with a tenor of four years. The transaction was well oversubscribed and rendered a broad interest. In total, more than 40 investors participated in the transaction. The bond has a floating rate coupon of 3 months STIBOR + 7.75 per cent per annum. Neptunia intends to apply for a listing of the bond on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm within 12 months from the first issue date.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the transaction and the support from institutional investors. This is an important milestone in our growth journey and confirms a trust from the capital markets. With this stable financial platform as a foundation, we can continue to push our strategy forward by developing our portfolio companies and making further investments in our core areas.”, Johan Karlsson, CEO and founder of Neptunia Invest concluded.

Nordea acted as sole bookrunner and financial advisor and Roschier acted as legal adviser in the transaction.

Stockholm, 1 July 2020

For further information, please contact:

Johan Karlsson, CEO and Board member
Phone +46 703 55 09&nbsp;
E-mail johan.karlsson@slatto.se

Mikael Karlsson, Board member
Phone +46 840 80 57 41 
E-mail mikael.karlsson@militarywork.se

About Neptunia

Neptunia is a Swedish investment company, with Nordic ownership, that was founded by the brothers Johan och Mikael Karlsson together with the Ehrnrooth family. Neptunia invest in companies within Real Estate and Finance as well as Defence and Security.

The portfolio companies include, among others, Slättö Förvaltning, Military Work, Sveaviken and Netmore.

Neptunia is driven by a strong culture, characterised by the values; performance, responsibility and decisiveness.
 

More information on &nbsp;www.neptuniainvest.se

Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Release

Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

Neptunia Invest
Live

Se Di TV – Sveriges nya ekonomi-tv-kanal

Mer från Dagens industri

Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
Läs mer

Det verkar som att du använder en annonsblockerare

Om du är prenumerant behöver du logga in för att fortsätta. Vill bli prenumerant kan du läsa Di Digitalt för 197 kr inkl. moms de första 3 månaderna.

  • Full tillgång till di.se med nyheter och analyser

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Tillgång till över 1100 aktiekurser i realtid

  • Innehållet i alla Di:s appar, tjänster och nyhetsbrev

3 månader för
197 kr
Spara 1000 kr

Prenumerera

Redan prenumerant?