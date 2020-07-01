NEPTUNIA INVEST SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A SEK 300 MILLION BOND

Stockholm – Neptunia Invest AB (publ) (”Neptunia”) has successfully issued a senior secured SEK denominated bond of SEK 300 million with a tenor of four years. The transaction was well oversubscribed and rendered a broad interest. In total, more than 40 investors participated in the transaction. The bond has a floating rate coupon of 3 months STIBOR + 7.75 per cent per annum. Neptunia intends to apply for a listing of the bond on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm within 12 months from the first issue date.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the transaction and the support from institutional investors. This is an important milestone in our growth journey and confirms a trust from the capital markets. With this stable financial platform as a foundation, we can continue to push our strategy forward by developing our portfolio companies and making further investments in our core areas.”, Johan Karlsson, CEO and founder of Neptunia Invest concluded.

Nordea acted as sole bookrunner and financial advisor and Roschier acted as legal adviser in the transaction.

Stockholm, 1 July 2020

For further information, please contact:

Johan Karlsson, CEO and Board member

Phone +46 703 55 09

E-mail johan.karlsson@slatto.se





Mikael Karlsson, Board member

Phone +46 840 80 57 41

E-mail mikael.karlsson@militarywork.se

About Neptunia

Neptunia is a Swedish investment company, with Nordic ownership, that was founded by the brothers Johan och Mikael Karlsson together with the Ehrnrooth family. Neptunia invest in companies within Real Estate and Finance as well as Defence and Security.

The portfolio companies include, among others, Slättö Förvaltning, Military Work, Sveaviken and Netmore.

Neptunia is driven by a strong culture, characterised by the values; performance, responsibility and decisiveness.



More information on www.neptuniainvest.se

