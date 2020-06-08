Correction: Confidence fire protection for data center to the value SEK 12 millon

The agreement is another success in Confidence's quest to consolidate its position as the leading provider of fire and security technology solutions for data centers and critical infrastructure. The agreed fire protection includes the latest technology in, among other things, aspiration technology**, for extremely early detection of incipient fire, and an advanced overall alarm presentation system and spoken evacuation alarm.

The establishment of new data centers on the Swedish market is steadily increasing by about 8-10 percent annually and Confidence sees a trend that goes in two directions. Larger central facilities, both new and mergers of smaller ones, and at the same time more small and distributed data management nodes, so-called Edge computing, for applications that require short distances to the processing power. Examples are the development of self-driving vehicles and the Internet of Things.

“For us, the development of the market is very positive. Our combined expertise, product portfolio and close cooperation between the respective security branches create very good business opportunities. Large centers to be combined with small Edge units perfectly fit our long experience of parent systems. Monitoring and controlling geographically dispersed security nodes is part of our everyday life, eg. for our customers in water and electricity distribution as well as rail-bound traffic,” says Mikael Pettersson, CEO of Confidence

This information is of such a nature that Confidence International AB is obliged to publish it in accordance with the EU's regulation on market abuse. Information has been provided, through the agency of the below contact person, for publication on 8 June 2020 at 09.20 CEST.