SynAct Pharma announces that the exercise period for warrants of the TO 2 series will start on July 1, 2020

CEO Jeppe Øvlesen comments:

“Through the treatment concept called resolution therapy, drug candidate AP1189 activates the body's own immune cells to strengthen the immune system's healing mechanisms. With promising results for AP1189 in the ongoing Phase II clinical trials in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Nephrotic Syndrome (NS), we will increase the opportunities and our negotiating position for attractive agreements for SynAct, with the goal of signing commercial agreements with one or more major pharmaceutical companies. We hereby invite you all to participate and exercise your warrants of series TO 2, an important investment in SynAct's continued development. ”

TO 2 in summary:

• Subscription price: Each TO 2 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in SynAct at a price of SEK 6.70.

• Issue volume: There are 4,891,268 outstanding TO 2. With full utilization of all TO 2, SynAct will receive approximately SEK 32.8 million before issue costs.

• Number of shares currently outstanding in SynAct: 19 566 435.

• Valuation (pre-money in the offer): Approximately SEK 131.1 million.

• MCAP: Approximately SEK 400 million.

If all TO 2 are exercised, the number of shares in SynAct will increase with 4,891,268 to 24,457,703 and the share capital will increase with SEK 611,408.50 to SEK 3,057,212.8750. This results in a dilution of approximately 20 percent based on the number of shares in SynAct after full exercise of TO 2. TO 2 is admitted to trading on Spotlight Stock Market under the short name "SYNACT TO 2" and with ISIN SE0013409620.

Important dates for TO 2:

1 July 2020 - The exercise period begins

20 July 2020 - Last day for trading in warrants

22 July 2020 - The exercise period ends

27 July 2020 - Planned date for conversion of interim shares to ordinary shares

19 August 2020 - Planned date for the conversion of interim shares to shares

Teaser and information sheet are available on SynAct’s (www.synactpharma.com) and Sedermera Fondkommission’s (www.sedermera.se) websites. Teaser will be distributed to most nominee registered warrant holders. Subscription forms will be made available from 1 July 2020 on SynAct's and Sedermera Fondkommission's websites. Subscription form and teaser will be sent to VP account holders. Full terms and conditions for TO 2 are available through SynAct's website.

As warrant holder you need to decide on the offer – Here’s how to exercise your warrants of series TO 2

In order for your warrants not to expire worthless, you must subscribe for new shares, with the support of warrants, on 22 July 2020 at the latest, alternatively sell your warrants no later than 20 July 2020.

You can have your warrants registered in two ways:

1. In a securities custody account with a bank or other nominee (for example, Avanza or Nordnet), in an investment savings account (Sw. Investeringssparkonto) or endowment account (Sw. Kapitalförsäkring). Your warrants are then nominee registered.

2. In a VP-account (a VP-account starts with three zeros). Your warrants are then directly registered.