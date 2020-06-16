BillerudKorsnäs and Haver & Boecker are bundling their know-how to perfect packaging

Our employees at BillerudKorsnäs and Haver&Boecker, who are active all over the world, have noticed many repeated and unnecessary errors which result in packaging waste, product loss and environmental damage. Often, also, these errors are as a result of miscommunication or the use of different standards or practices. These errors are mostly easily fixed by applying some basic standard knowledge or practice. It was thought that the development of a ‘’common language’’ for the packaging value chain would be an effective way to ensure the elimination waste and efficient packaging performance around the world.

“Globalization makes it essential to speak one language clearly and distinctly.

With the Sack Packaging Norms, we have, together with BillerudKorsnäs, created the basis for joint and helpful communication for your perfect paper bag packaging”, saysThomas Hilling, Manager Haver & Boecker Institute.

This ‘’common language’’, a joint development by Haver & Boecker and BillerudKorsnäs, is a set of recommendations called the Sack Packaging Norms. The Sack Packaging Norms cover the basics and the most critical factors which must be taken into consideration when packing powdered goods, starting from paper manufacture, the handling, storage and manufacture of sacks, the filling of sacks and finally the correct way to transport and store the filled packages.