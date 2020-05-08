The nomination committee’s proposal for auditor

Speqta AB Publicerad:
Speqta AB (publ) has received the nomination committee’s proposal to the annual general meeting regarding election of auditor.
The nomination committee proposes that the registered audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) is elected as auditor until the end of the next annual general meeting. PwC has informed that, in the event PwC is elected as auditor, Niklas Renström will be appointed as auditor in charge. The nomination committee’s proposal is in accordance with the recommendation of the audit committee.
The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of the contact persons set out below 14:00 CET on May 8, 2020.
For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Lindros
CEO, Speqta AB (plc)
fredrik.lindros@speqta.com
+46 723 10 66 66
