ANNONS:
Till Di.se
FREDAG 08 MAJ Sveriges bästa finanssajt 2019
MENY
Filter
    Inom 6 månader
    Bolag
    Skribent
    Personer och ämnen
    Endast artiklar
    Rensa filter
    START BÖRS MARKNADSNYTT BEVAKNINGAR
    ANNONS
    Filter
      Inom 6 månader
      Bolag
      Skribent
      Personer och ämnen
      Endast artiklar
      Rensa filter

      The nomination committee’s proposal for auditor

      Publicerad:

      Speqta AB (publ) has received the nomination committee’s proposal to the annual general meeting regarding election of auditor.

      The nomination committee proposes that the registered audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) is elected as auditor until the end of the next annual general meeting. PwC has informed that, in the event PwC is elected as auditor, Niklas Renström will be appointed as auditor in charge. The nomination committee’s proposal is in accordance with the recommendation of the audit committee.

      The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of the contact persons set out below 14:00 CET on May 8, 2020.

      For more information, please contact:
      Fredrik Lindros
      CEO, Speqta AB (plc)
      fredrik.lindros@speqta.com
      +46 723 10 66 66

      Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
      Release

      Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
      Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
      Läs mer om publicering på Di.se

      Vi använder cookies för att förbättra funktionaliteten på våra sajter, för att kunna rikta relevant innehåll och annonser till dig och för att vi ska kunna säkerställa att tjänsterna fungerar som de ska. Läs mer i vår cookiepolicy.
      Läs mer