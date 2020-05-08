The nomination committee’s proposal for auditor

Speqta AB (publ) has received the nomination committee’s proposal to the annual general meeting regarding election of auditor.

The nomination committee proposes that the registered audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) is elected as auditor until the end of the next annual general meeting. PwC has informed that, in the event PwC is elected as auditor, Niklas Renström will be appointed as auditor in charge. The nomination committee’s proposal is in accordance with the recommendation of the audit committee.