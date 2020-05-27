Latour överväger att avyttra en del av sitt aktieinnehav i Tomra

Investment AB Latour Publicerad:
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.
Investment AB Latour (”Latour”) överväger möjligheten att avyttra upp till 7,8 miljoner aktier i Tomra Systems ASA (”Tomra”), motsvarande 5,3 procent av utestående aktier i Tomra, genom ett erbjudande till norska och internationella investerare i en s.k. accelererad book-building process (”försäljningen”). DNB Markets, en del av DNB Bank ASA (”DNB”) och Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ (”SEB”, tillsammans med DNB ”Ledarbankerna”) har tillsammans utnämnts som mäklare för att utröna möjligheten att avyttra aktierna. Latours innehav i Tomra uppgår till 39 miljoner aktier, motsvarande 26,4 procent av utestående aktier i bolaget.
”Latour har varit huvudägare i Tomra sedan 2011 och vi har upplevt en stark tillväxtresa. Ser vi framåt är Tomra mycket väl positionerade för ett grönare och mer hållbart samhälle. Genom att realisera en mindre del av värdeökningen ökar handlingsutrymmet för nya investeringar. Latour kommer att fortsätta agera som huvudägare i Tomra och stödjer Tomras långsiktiga strategiska inriktning på samma sätt som tidigare”, säger Johan Hjertonsson, VD på Latour.
Försäljningen kommer att öka likviditeten i Tomraaktien och de tillgängliga aktierna i marknaden (free float).
Försäljningspris per aktie och det slutgiltiga antalet aktier som kommer erbjudas till norska och internationella investerare kommer avgöras genom en book-building process. Processenstartar idag, 27 maj 2020, kl. 16.30 CEST och kan när som helst stängas med kort varsel av de utnämnda mäklarna. Ytterligare pressmeddelande kommer skickas ut efter avslutad book-building process.
Latour har avtalat om att låsa de återstående Tomraaktierna i 180 dagar efter avyttringen, med förbehåll för sedvanliga undantag eller undantag givet från Ledarbankerna.
Göteborg, 27 maj 2020
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Johan Hjertonsson
VD och koncernchef
För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:
Johan Hjertonsson, VD och koncernchef Latour, 0702 29 77 93
Anders Mörck, CFO Latour, 0706 46 52 11
Investment AB Latour är ett blandat investmentbolag bestående av en helägd industrirörelse samt en portfölj av börsnoterade innehav där Latour är huvudägare eller en av huvudägarna. Börsportföljen består av nio betydande innehav med ett marknadsvärde på cirka 62 miljarder kronor. Den helägda industrirörelsen omsätter 15 miljarder kronor.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The minimum order and allocation has been set to a NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000. Latour may, however, allocate amounts below EUR 100,000 to the extent exemptions from the prospectus requirement in accordance with applicable regulations, including the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and ancillary regulations, are available. Latour reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to increase or reduce the number of offer shares or to sell no shares at all, depending on the price and the demand for shares.
The distribution of this announcement and the offer and sale of the shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. The shares may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require the preparation or registration of any prospectus or offering document relating to the shares in such jurisdiction. No action has been taken by the Managers nor any of their affiliates that would permit an offering of the shares or possession or distribution of this announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to such securities in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form a part of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security of the Company in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities of the Company described in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any applicable state or foreign securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.
Följande bilagor finns för nedladdning:
Pressmeddelande 2020-05-27
Se fullständigt pressmeddelande och andra nyheter från detta bolag på Cision News.
Vill du också synas med dina nyheter på Di.se?
Läs mer om publicering på Di.se